Team Khabib Confirms Islam Makhachev’s Priority Is Staying at 155lbs, Not Moving to 185lbs

UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev’s move to welterweight might have come to a despicable stop after Belal Muhammad won the welterweight title from Leon Edwards at UFC 304. However, despite the awry development, the Russian’s coach teased the idea of Makhachev jumping two divisions up to middleweight. Unfortunately for the fans, that won’t happen anytime soon.

Speaking to Submission Radio, AKA head coach, Javier Mendez shared his thoughts on Makhachev‘s move to 185 lbs. Setting things straight, the 53-year-old highlighted the team’s priority was to break the record in lightweight before he detailed the technicalities of moving up two weight classes.

Mendez was realistic about Makhachev’s size and the amount of muscle he would have to put on to fight at 185 lbs.

“It can be done but he’d have to put on some muscle in order for it to accomplish the way I looked at it is we got one more title defense that needs to do in the lightweight division to break the record of three to four. I think that should be the primary goal…”

Successful in the last two of his defenses, the crew wants the champ to defend his belt a fourth time against potentially Arman Tsarukyan before he goes for the ambitious double champ status.

While Mendez admits that Islam is quite small for the MW division, it is certainly not an impossibility, after all, he is the #1 pound-4-pound fighter on the planet right now.

Meanwhile, middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis has shot down the Russian’s aspirations, labeling it as a fantasy.

DDP laughs at Makhachev’s middleweight ambitions

Belal Muhammad’s upset win over Leon Edwards was a game-changer for many. Despite being a massive underdog, ‘Remember The Name’ proved his mettle, dominating the Brit for four rounds to win the belt via decision.

This however got Belal’s teammate and pal, Makhachev consider middleweight as his next stop, ignoring welterweight only because he doesn’t want to fight his friend.

Now, current middleweight king, Dricus du Plessis was asked about the lightweight’s move to 185 by YouTuber Kevin Iole. To which he laughed before he giving his honest take.

“Everybody can dream right? I always say never cap your dreams and dream big. But he’s dreaming real big. I’m very big.”

Dricus du Plessis laughs at the idea of Islam Makhachev moving up to middleweight: "Everybody can dream right… dream big, but he's dreaming REAL big. I'm VERY big."

In fact, the South African deemed that Makhachev was dreaming too big and it might get him burned like Icarus.