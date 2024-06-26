Teddy Atlas Predicts UFC 303- Alex Pereira Will Seize ‘One Mistake’ to Beat Jiri Prochazka

The rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka is set to take place at UFC 303. With both Pereira and Prochazka being two of the most dangerous and unorthodox strikers in the UFC, there is not a lot that separates them on paper. However, for veteran boxing trainer Teddy Atlas, the choice could not be easier.

In a recent episode of his podcast, ‘The Fight with Teddy Atlas’ the veteran trainer shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight. Atlas even revealed a key component of Pereira’s game that can prove to be his trump card, saying,

“And it ain’t going to be an easy out for the champ, Pereira. But I am still going to go with the champ. I am still going to go with the guy that punches the way he does. The thing with Pereira is you can not make mistakes. Prochazka can be winning the fight, the whole fight, and one mistake and bang, lights out. At the end of the day, I think it is going to be a very good fight. And I am going with Pereira.”

The exact component Atlas talked about was on display when Pereira took on Israel Adesanya for the belt at UFC 281. ‘Poatan’ was down on the scorecards and losing the fight till the fifth round. However, he turned it around in the last round by landing shots that hurt Adesanya, eventually forcing the referee to call the fight. This proves that Pereira can not be counted out until the very final bell is rung.

On top of it, Pereira will have an even bigger motivation at UFC 303, as a win will allow him to cement his legacy in the promotion.

Alex Pereira aims to further cement his legacy at UFC 303

Alex Pereira joined the UFC as a highly decorated kickboxing champion, although no one knew how that skill would transition to MMA. Now, with a few years into his UFC tenure, it will be an understatement to say that the Brazillian has exceeded expectations.

So far in his UFC career, Pereira has fought eight times, four of which had the UFC gold on the line. Needless to say, securing a win at UFC 303 will further cement his status as one of the best to step into the octagon. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the fight plays out and what Pereira chooses to do from there.