“That fight will be the hype, I wanna see it” – Who McGregor Should Fight Next, According to Dustin Poirier

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier has chosen who former two-division champion Conor McGregor should face upon his return.

McGregor, who has held gold at both 145 and 155 pounds in the past, has not stepped into the Octagon since an unsuccessful 2021 in the Octagon, when he was knocked out for the first time, at UFC 264, thanks to a broken leg. .

But after a successful operation and a long recovery period, the Irishman is back in training and looking forward to a comeback that could come early next year, according to reports.

A number of fighters have thrown their names in the hat to greet McGregor in the cage as he prepares for his comeback, from recent lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and former Bellator titleholder Michael Chandler to welterweight star Jorge Masvidal.

But McGregor’s three-time opponent Poirier has a different foe in mind for the “Notorious” former champion.

Dustin Poirier wants a “Head-On Collision” for Conor McGregor return fight



During a recent appearance on the ESPN MMA DC & RC show, Poirier, who held the interim lightweight gold and is currently ranked #2 in the division, played matchmaker in his weight class.

After backing Islam Makhachev’s claim for a spot opposite Oliveira in the inevitable vacant title fight. As well as UFC president Dana White’s suggestion that up-and-comer Mateusz Gamrot should face Beneil Dariush next, “The Diamond” has found a match for McGregor’s return.

Poirier squashed the hopes of his newfound rival Chandler and former “Do Bronx” opponent. Offering fellow former interim champion Justin Gaethje as the man for the job.

Dutin Poirier proposed, “Justin Gaethje versus Conor McGregor’s comeback.” Someone is dozing off throughout the buildup and anticipation. You’re going to be in a head-on collision in a car, and I want to watch it.

Gaethje, who last attempted to win a championship at UFC 274, is presently ranked third in the division. “The Highlight” got chocked out by Oliveira in May. After gaining top contender status in the FOTY rivalry with Chandler last November. Gaethje will undoubtedly aim to make a strong comeback the following time he enters the Octagon.

While coming off a pair of losses against Poirier last year, the Louisianan doesn’t seem keen to give McGregor. A chance for revenge in a fourth meeting, the Dublin native will be looking to make a comeback. Win column for the first time since a 2020 win over the now-retired Donald Cerrone when he makes his comeback.

