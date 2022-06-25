There can be 12 fights on the UFC 278 card, with Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 as the main event

At UFC 278 from Salt Lake City on Aug 20, Kamaru Usman will rematch Leon Edwards and put his welterweight belt on the line.

The Utah Jazz’s home arena, Vivint Arena, will host the forthcoming pay-per-view event, which the UFC formally announced on Monday. It is expected that there could finally be a 12 fight event. It is unknown what order the bouts will be in officially.

Usman and Edwards first fought in 2015, and now they square off in the main event. Usman came out victorious over Edaward that evening. Before becoming undefeated in his last 10 fights, it was the last time Edwards experienced defeat.

A featured bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili will take place on the card in addition to Usman vs. Edwards 2; both fighters are vying for a title opportunity. While Dvalishvili has picked up seven straight victories, including a jaw-dropping stoppage against former championship contender Marlon Moraes in his previous fight, Aldo has won his last three fights, including outstanding performances against Marlon “Chito” Vera and Rob Font.

Luke Rockhold, a former middleweight champion of the UFC, also makes his eagerly anticipated cage comeback as he takes on Paulo Costa at 185 pounds. The bout was initially scheduled to occur at UFC 277 in July. After consecutive losses against Jan Blachowicz and Yoel Romero, Rockhold aims to turn things around. Alexandr Romanov, a heavyweight who’s never defeated, will take against Marcin Tybura in an effort to advance.

Finally This could be the main Card at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards – UFC Welterweight title fight

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano

Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana

Highlight of Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 1

