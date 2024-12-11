“That’s a Fake Picture”: Daniel Cormier Doubts Authenticity of Famous Team Khabib Nurmagomedov Jacuzzi Photo

Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Daniel Cormier before the fight between Johnny Munoz and Jamey Simmonsduring UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Daniel Cormier is questioning the authenticity of a now-infamous photo featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and other members of the Eagle’s MMA camp enjoying some hot tub time together.

The image, which has been making the rounds online, came up during the UFC 311 press conference when Merab Dvalishvili brought it up, sparking a lively debate across the MMA community.

Initially, DC defended it by pointing out that it was no different from teammates sharing a sauna.

“What’s wrong with getting in a hot tub?”

But then upon seeing it for the first time claimed that it was not real.

“Hey this is not real bro. That is a fake picture. Bro I can not believe Louis edited this. Is this a real photograph? I had no idea this existed. It’s edited. That is a crazy photo, too many people in the hot tub.”

This picture has existed on Reddit for years now. But during the UFC 311 press conference, as things got heated between Umar Nuramgomedov and Merab Dvalishvili, ‘The Machine’ actually brought it up to poke fun at Umar.

The picture had earlier been used by Conor McGregor to take shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov before their fight at UFC 229. But given how that fight worked out for McGregor and the brawl that followed, nobody has since had the idea to get personal with the Dagestani boys.

Until now…

Dvalishvili ready to face legal actions

The UFC bantamweight champ has made it clear—disrespect will not be tolerated. Tensions between the Umar and him have been brewing for months, with the Dagestani accusing Dvalishvili of ducking him and throwing plenty of verbal jabs along the way.

However, it should be noted that none of it has been personal. Dvalishvili, however, seems to have taken it that way! The champ spent the entirety of the presser rage-talking to Umar, claiming there was no need to be disrespectful.

Even when lightweight champion Islam Makhachev politely asked him to calm down and insult the belt he held on to, Dvalishvili could not resist claiming that he was still being disrespected. “I’m a man first,” Dvalishvili said. He then went on to threaten Umar and added,

“I don’t care about the belt, the money, or the legacy. If you come at me, you’re going to get slapped—even if it means jail time.”

The drama didn’t stop there. At UFC 310, Dvalishvili had a separate altercation with a fan who allegedly grabbed him and hurled insults. While security restrained him, his friend delivered a slap to the instigator.

Merab was held back by security from a fan at #UFC310 pic.twitter.com/6OR0uxREqS — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) December 8, 2024



Dvalishvili later accused Nurmagomedov’s camp of orchestrating the incident, further intensifying their rivalry.