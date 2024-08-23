“That’s Messed Up”: Renan Ferreira’s Harsh Trash Talk About Francis Ngannou Leaves Fans Stunned

Francis Ngannou makes his return to MMA in October this year and he is fighting for a lot more than just money and gold as he steps into the octagon. The former champion is fighting to honor his deceased son who passed away later this year. While he is using this life-altering event as a source of motivation, it seems his opponents are using it as a distraction.

Ngannou faced off with Renan Ferreira for the first time since the fight was announced in a press conference yesterday. The event was mediated by Jake Paul who is now a part owner in the PFL.

During the press conference, Ferreira said that Francis has been going through a tough year in his life but the toughest challenge in his life and this year, is going to be Ferreira himself.

Given what Ngannou has gone through not just this year but in his life to get where he is, these comments seemed extremely insensitive. Needless to say, these comments did not sit well with fans!

One fan said, “Poked the wrong bear..”

Another fan said, “Bruh, this man is about to get sent to the shadow realm lmfao.”

“Francis is not going to stop when the ref intervenes”– commented a fan predicting a horrible end for Ferreira.

“That’s messed up”– said another fan.

Another fan commented in anger, “Classless piece of trash.”

However, it was later revealed by Gilbert Burns and Renato Moicano that the translator got it wrong and that Ferreira did not actually say what was reported.

Regardless, nothing seems to be fazing the Cameroonian’s focus as he returns after months of pondering retirement from the sport.

Ngannou almost retired this year

Ngannou, in his first two professional boxing matches, faced world champions, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. While he lost both fights, the Cameroonian fighter clearly made an impression and gained a purse north of $40 million.

His decision to leave the UFC over fighter pay and join the PFL means his opponent and he are guaranteed a great pay day no matter what transpires on the night of the fight.

Suffice to say, it’s not about the money anymore for the former UFC heavyweight champion. However, the loss of one’s child is a heavy burden to bear and no parent should have to ever experience it.

Ngannou, despite being one the baddest men on the planet is not immune to this sentiment. The loss of his 15-month-old boy hit like a truck, forcing him to ponder retirement from the sport.

However, after a few days of contemplation, he decided to use this as motivation to train and get back into the ring.