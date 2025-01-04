‘That’s Strength’: Artur Beterbiev’s Old Training Video Lifting ‘Crazy’ Weights Awes Fans Ahead of Dmitry Bivol Rematch

Artur Beterbiev is gearing up for his massive rematch with Dmitry Bivol on February 22, but it’s an old training video that’s stealing the spotlight. With the fight just weeks away, fans are buzzing over footage showing Beterbiev lifting insane amounts of weight – and making it look easy.

The video shows Beterbiev barbell bench pressing 100 pounds with each hand, arguably far more difficult than pressing them at the same time. This display of strength is another reminder of why he won the first bout against Bivol. Make no mistake, the decision was controversial to say the least, but after dominating the fight for a few rounds, Bivol eventually found himself being over-rawed by Beterbiev’s power.

So, it’s no surprise that Bivol can do this with dumbbells in the gym!

Artur Beterbiev shows off his CRAZY POWER ahead of his rematch versus Dmitry Bivol! What are you expecting from Beterbiev this time around when he faces Bivol? Artur Beterbiev pic.twitter.com/amivzDnBUv — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) January 3, 2025

After watching this viral video, one fan claimed he wanted Beterbiev at a higher weight class and asserted, “I want to see this man at cruiserweight”. Another fan inspired by the video added, “I’m finna try this right now”. Another fan went into prediction mode after seeing how easily Beterbiev was moving 200-pounds and commented, “Potentially a KO”.

This man marveled at how much weight he was lifting given his own body weight and said, “This is absolutely crazy, especially being 175lbs. Damn”. Another fan simply claimed, “That’s strength, not power”.

Beterbiev will look to use his strength to continue and dominate Bivol again during their rematch.

This is why an immediate rematch gives the two headliners a chance to fight for the chance to finish their opponent and establish a victor once and for all.

Bivol’s manager supports quick rematch

On February 22, the two light-heavyweight titans will face off again in a rematch dubbed “The Last Crescendo”. If Bivol pulls off the win, a trilogy could be on the horizon.

Bivol’s manager, Vadim Kornilov, meanwhile maintains that his fighter had won the first encounter and was robbed. Bivol had even filed a protest with the sanctioning bodies, and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, also called for a rematch. Even Turki Alalshikh, Saudi Arabia’s Royal Court Minister, believed Bivol won two more rounds and that a rematch was deserved.

“I thought Bivol won, and I’m glad we’re getting this rematch so quickly,” Kornilov told Boxing News. Kornilov also praised Beterbiev for stepping up and agreeing to fight again so soon, noting that Beterbiev’s usual once-a-year fight schedule made this a pleasant surprise.

Despite losing a close decision, he claims Bivol holds no grudges. “Dmitry respects the judges – no hard feelings,” Kornilov said.

Kornilov expects another tight contest but hopes for a Bivol knockout this time around.