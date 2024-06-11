“The Bad Guy”: UFC Veteran Jokingly Exposes Culprit Behind Nina Marie Daniele’s Notorious Edit

Chael Sonnen remains undefeated in the online space. ‘The American Gangster’ is back in action, smoking and poking ahead of his fight against his arch-rival, Anderson Silva. Recently, Sonnen responded to MMA influencer, Nina Marie Daniele’s X post, in which she asked who had edited the “Br**zers” meme onto her picture.

The ex-UFC fighter bit the bullet, responded to Nina’s tweet, and took the fall, saying it was he who edited the image! He wrote,

“THE BAD GUY.”

THE BAD GUY https://t.co/aqlzypYlN7 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 10, 2024

When Nina first found out about the “Br**zers” meme, she put out a tweet, asking who was the brain behind the hilarious post. While the virtual world was buzzing with all sorts of accusations and allegations, Sonnen came forward and took one on the chest, claiming responsibility for the meme. And Nina being a good sport, played along with a chuckle-worthy Dana White gif in response to the veteran’s new revelation.

Amidst all this, Sonnen is ready to lace up his gloves and step into the ring against his long-standing rival, Anderson Silva. He spoke his mind about the upcoming rubber match to his ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ co-host, Daniel Cormier, stating that he is going out for the win and not be a “miserable fail.”

Chael Sonnen is “all in” to take on Anderson Silva

Chael Sonnen vs Anderson Silva is probably a bout that nobody saw coming this year. Even though the two have clashed heads twice with the Brazilian claiming the win both times, the fight got the community talking since it will feature one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the sport.

Despite dominating “The Spider’ for most of the rounds during their last face-off, Sonnen became careless and gave Silva an opportunity which he rightfully took to pull off an amazing comeback. This time, however, the two are very much past their prime, and to even the odds, they are meeting in a boxing ring in Silva’s backyard – Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, June 15.

Even though Sonnen is going to fight in front of a very hostile crowd, the 47-year-old has stated that he is ready to take on the challenge and this has been a fight he has been looking forward to.