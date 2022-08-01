“The champion we want, the champion we need” – Charles Oliveira has four title fights in just over a year, and fans like him for it

Charles Oliveira’s extremely energetic championship run has received nothing but praise from the audience.

The forthcoming fight between Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will be the Brazilian’s fourth title fight in 1.5 years, according to the CombaTalk Instagram account.

It should be noted that Oliveira’s battle against Makhachev at UFC 280 will technically be his third title fight because the belt was taken away from him before his most recent contest with Justin Gaethje. Fans nonetheless continue to laud his active run and acclaim him as the undisputed champion.

Another comparison made by sure fans was between Charles Oliveira’s run and that of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. During his roughly two-and-a-half-year tenure, “The Eagle” won four championships. @samedmks, a user, wrote:

“Khabib could never”

Many think Oliveira’s accomplishments in a short period are comparable to those of Nurmagomedov.

Others praised “do Bronx,” praising his quick ascent to UFC fame. Another person going by the pseudonym @ray.siff wrote:

“The champion we want, the champion we need, and the champion we have.”

Charles Oliveira is seen by Khabib Nurmagomedov as the top UFC fighter of 2022

Islam Makhachev, a teammate of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been persuaded to challenge Charles Oliveria for the vacant lightweight championship for a while now. ‘do Bronx’ versus his protégé at UFC 280 in October at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi has the former lightweight champion giddy with anticipation.

In a recent edited Instagram video, Nurmagomedov reenacted Bruce Buffer’s announcement of the Oliveira vs Makhachev main event match. In addition, regardless of weight class, “The Eagle” praised Oliveira as the best UFC fighter of 2022 and one of the best on the entire roster. A local Dagestani wrote the caption:

“Just goosebumps from waiting. Islam Makhachev is coming out for this fight against the best fighter at the moment in UFC. Oliveira is the best fighter of 2022. He is one of the best, regardless of the weight category, also goes on a 12-win streak in the UFC. This fight will answer all questions. Someone reads history, and someone writes it. Prepare your excuses, we aim to win Oliveira ahead of schedule InshaAllah.” translated from Russian via Google

