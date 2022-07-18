UFC

“Technically he’s not the champ” – Charles Oliveira will most certainly receive PPV points from the Islam Makhachev bout at UFC 280, according to Dana White

Dana White Charles Oliveira
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
Stephen Curry lost a mammoth $19.4 Million from his NBA-high salary of $34.7 Million in 2017. Here's how.
No Newer Articles