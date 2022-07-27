UFC

“The world is not yours you’re only renting a space on it” – Conor McGregor’s “the world is mine” birthday tweet is unpopular with certain people

Conor McGregor
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"6'9" LeBron James is a below-average defender!": Recently leaked 2018 scouting report reveals what Nick Nurse and the Raptors thought of King James
Next Article
NBA superstar LeBron James' youngest son Bryce James takes Twitter by storm with his clutch performance