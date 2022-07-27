“The world is not yours you’re only renting a space on it” – Conor McGregor’s “the world is mine” birthday tweet is unpopular with certain people

Conor McGregor fans not too happy with the UFC star’s statement on social media where he claimed to “owning the world.”

It seems fans were not pleased with Conor McGregor’s social media statement on his 34th birthday. The Irishman posted images of himself partying in Ibiza and captioned them, appearing unfazed by the recent slump in his career:

“The world is mine.”

Fans disapproved of McGregor’s statement because they perceived arrogance in his words. A supporter taught “Notorious” a humility lesson by pointing out that everyone will die eventually. On Facebook, Shahzada Abdullah wrote:

“The world is not yours you’re only renting a space on it. You’re going out the same way as everyone else does. Your grave will be the same size your end of life care will be the same stay humble.”

Additionally, McGregor’s recent partying on his Lamborghini superyacht was mocked by fans. Some people reminded him that while he travels the world, other lightweight elites are brutal at work at the gym. Knuckle Head, a user on the site, wrote:

“While you party and take pictures. Fly around the world and sip whiskey on you yhat JUST REMEMBER. DO BRONX AND THE HIGHLIGHT AND THE DIAMOND ARE TRAINING THEIR ASSES OFF. GO TRAIN.”

Others believed that the UFC superstar’s success depended on having financial possessions because he would lose his “false” fans without them.

According to his instructor, Conor McGregor has “an additional squeeze” in his arms

McGregor has been clearly putting on weight as he recovers from a fractured leg he sustained in his most recent match against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman’s enormous build has given rise to an ongoing discussion regarding his probable return at lightweight.

John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor’s longtime trainer, praised the former UFC double champion’s muscular build. The head coach of SBG Ireland claims that McGregor’s size caused him to experience “an extra squeeze” during a training session with “Notorious.”

Kavanagh, however, is also sure that McGregor will lose weight and enter the appropriate weight class. The man, 45, stated to BBC Sport:

“Trust me, I got to have a bit of a wrestle with him last night and I felt it. When that silverback arm goes around your neck there’s a bit of an extra squeeze there, so, he’s very, very strong at the moment. But look, when we get to the stage of looking at weight classes and opponents there’s nobody more professional than Conor at making weight and it will all be done properly.”

