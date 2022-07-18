“Women pay a lot for lips like this” – Elegant Miesha Tate maintains her composure after brutal defeat at UFC Long Island.

Miesha Tate experienced a setback in her opening UFC flyweight match. Tate faced Lauren Murphy, a former championship contender, and outworked her for three rounds before Murphy’s arm was raised as a result of a unanimous decision victory. The fight occurred at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, Long Island, New York.

Miesha Tate made fun of the fact that ladies from all over the world who pay to have their lips enhanced find her big lips to be the object of their desire in an Instagram post. The former bantamweight champion mocked that she needed to engage in combat to acquire such full lips. Since she’s always been a lady, “Cupcake” responded similarly to her most recent loss. Its caption said:

“Some women pay a lot of money for lips like these! All I had to do was get in a little fist fight! Tonight wasn’t my night, congratulations to @laurenmurphymma and we continue to learn the lessons of life! I had the most UH-mazing dinner at my favorite restaurant @cheeseboatbk and met Mama Cheeseboat herself. I’m still blessed beyond measure win lose or draw! Thank you to all those who continue to love and support me regardless, you know who you are”

Tate’s Instagram post:

Before facing Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate must wait

The former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko was excited to challenge the former bantamweight champion. For the first time since Amanda Nunes, Taila Santos gave “The Bullet” a chance to be defeated, which energised Tate.

Before UFC Long Island, Tate emphasised her belief that she could defeat “The Bullet” throughout media appearances. After seeing Santos’ performance at UFC 275, “Cupcake” is sure she can compete with Shevchenko due to her skill in grappling.

Lauren Murphy defeated Miesha Tate convincingly. Therefore Miesha Tate will likely reevaluate her strategy now that she has lost. She can stay at flyweight, but moving up to the top contender spot will require a relatively strong showing in her upcoming fight.

