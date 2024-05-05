mobile app bar

“There’s Been Offers”: Ian Garry Accuses Colby Covington of ‘Running Away’ From the Fight Despite Finalized Plans

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“There’s Been Offers”: Ian Garry Accuses Colby Covington of ‘Running Away’ From the Fight Despite Finalized Plans

Ian Garry, Colby Covington
Credits: Imago

The feud between Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington has reached a fever pitch. Yet, that didn’t stop the Irishman from adding another chapter to their heated rivalry. Garry recently appeared in an interview with ESPN MMA where he opined that his adversary, ‘Chaos’ was scared to fight him. He further accused the former interim welterweight champion of ducking a bout against him with a plethora of excuses.

While Garry stuck to his point of view, Covington also had his reasons for neglecting the fight against ‘The Future’. ‘Chaos’ derided Garry brutally in one of his Instagram posts and mentioned that he didn’t want to fight Conor McGregor’s countrymate as he held a better rank than him.

Yet, Garry did not find this reason legitimate and revealed that the authorities were ready to put this fight on the UFC 303 card if not for Covington’s denial. He even pulled the trigger on ‘Chaos’ during the ESPN interview, saying,

Look, Colby needs to stop running. That’s the truth. I feel he doesn’t wanna say yes [to this fight] and he’s gonna make any excuse he can [to duck the fight]. There’s been offers [from the UFC], but he hasn’t said yes. I fully believe that Colby’s going to run and not accept this fight.”

View on Website

Covington had to endure the wrath of fans after a miserable performance at UFC 296. Yet, his current situation isn’t doing him any good as he has been accused of ducking fights multiple times. In fact, UFC lightweight Renato Moicano recently blamed Covington for dodging another fight in the division.

Renato Moicano also accused Colby Covington of ducking another UFC welterweight

The famous YouTube podcast, ‘Show Me the Money’ features Renato Moicano and Gilbert Burns as the co-hosts. These two popular UFC personas indulged in a conversation about the Garry-Covington feud in one of their episodes a few weeks ago.

However, Moicano took the discussion in a completely different direction and opined that Covington was also afraid to fight UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov. Surprisingly, Moicano even pronounced Rakhmonov’s name wrong, which left Burns in splits.

View on Website

Still, Garry needs to remember the three stipulations that Covington had put forward to accept a fight against him. Obliging to them without any delay may have Covington agreeing to the bout instantly. However, looking at the nature of those stipulations it’s hard to imagine Garry accepting them just for a bout against ‘Chaos.’

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these