“There’s one guy and it’s not Daniel Cormier” – Dana White comments on who could succeed him as UFC President

UFC President Dana White shares his views on the future prospect of the company and who he thinks can possibly lead the company.

Dana Frederick White Jr is the current president of the UFC with a net worth of 500 Million Dollars. He has been the face of the UFC top heads for almost three decades now. And even after his former colleagues sold the company for a very profitable profit in 2016, he chose to continue his role as company president while increasing his value, during the process.

Although the 52-year-old White is still able to handle the duties of the UFC president, that does not stop him from thinking about the future. In a week-long anti-Robbie Fox interview at Barstool Sports, White said there was already “one young man” who was recorded to take a big seat when he left.

“There is a way to do what we do and why we are successful. And there’s a guy, there’s one guy, ”he said.

“There are some things I do that he can’t do, but the important things that are done there are the most important things. And this boy can do it, of course. ”

White declined to name the person because “no one even knows who he is.” But he pulled out one word: Daniel Cormier [DC].

Dana On DC

“Daniel Cormier could not do it. I love Daniel, but Daniel couldn’t, ”he said.

In a small context, Cormier first came up with the idea of ​​taking on the role of UFC president in the 2020 interview. According to him, anyone “in their right mind” could not turn down this opportunity.

“Being the head of an organization that does a lot of good things about entertainment, not only that, but also helping the community,” Cormier said. “I think people don’t see the kind of influence the UFC has in the community. The work they do through youth programs and programs around the world.

“I think that if you have ever had the opportunity or someone has a chance to do a job like this, he would be crazy not to trust that opportunity. But Dana will stay longer. Dana is a man. “

White became president of the UFC in 2001 when he and former owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta bought a company that was struggling at the time for $ 2 million. Many compliment them on bringing the UFC and the game as a whole at the top level and the general recognition it enjoys today.

