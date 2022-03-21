“Ain’t no talent, this HARD WORK!”: When LeBron James quoted UFC’s Conor McGregor to talk about inspiration and dedication

The time when UFC Megastar Conor McGregor gave NBA superstar LeBron James some inspiration.

LeBron James will be remembered as one of the best basketball players to ever have the greatest athlete in his generation.

Given that, it undoubtedly serves as an incentive for the tone of the people.

But even the greatest athletes of all time need sources of inspiration, too, so to whom do they turn when they need inspiration? Some great ones all the time, of course.

To LeBron James, the guy currently appears to be UFC star Conor McGregor. LeBron posted this beautiful McGregor quote on Instagram.

The quote reads: “There’s no talent here, this is hard work. This is an obsession. Talent does not exist, we are all equal as human beings. You could be anyone if you put in the time. You will reach the top, and that [is] that. I am not talented, I am obsessed.”

LeBron James surpasses Karl Malone for second on NBA’s all-time scoring list

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James made NBA history Saturday night. By producing his points against the Washington Wizards, James surpassed Karl Malone to move up to second in the league scoring charts. Malone scored 36,909 points during his career. Now, the only player to score more points than James in league history is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387).

Entering the evening, James needed 21 points to get past Malone, and he recorded them all in the first half. You can see the basket that carried James through Malone below:

LEBRON MOVES TO SECOND ALL-TIME IN REGULAR SEASON SCORING 😤



James finished the game with 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. In the end, his production was not enough as the Lakers fell to the Wizards, 127-119.

Moving on from this, James admits some similarities between himself and Malone, especially in the way they both took good care of their bodies while performing their duties. “Guys just take care of their bodies most of their time and want to be available to their teammates,” James said. “The most important leadership for you is to try your best to get down to the ground.

James, 37, now needs less than 2,000 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring title in the NBA. It’s practically a given that he’ll eventually grab the top spot as long as he stays pretty healthy and doesn’t retire early. It seems he does not look at stats and rather just enjoys the game.

Post-Match Interview

LeBron said

“I will not allow myself to think about it, I’ve always just played the game the way I’ve been playing it over the years, and these things have just happened organically by just going out and just playing the game the right way. Trying to win every game, playing the right way, playing for your teammates and things of that nature.”

