“They are terrifying” – When Shaquille O’Neal was asked which UFC Heavyweight would he prefer to fight inside the octagon

Shaquille O’Neal was asked which UFC Heavyweight Fighter would he like to go up against inside the octagon.

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is a fan of Mixed Martial Arts and is often present at many UFC events. The Lakers legend in an interview with famed UFC journalist Megan Olivi, spoke about whether the singer will make an octagon. His smooth answers showed his simple ingenuity and respect for the fighting game.

A few years back, ‘Shaq’ helped the UFC organize a press conference by donating his house. The first love of a seven-foot-tall giant was basketball. Although, since being introduced to MMA, ‘Shaq’ has been training regularly.

During the interview, Megan Olivi asked the basketball player, what heavyweight he would face if he had to go inside the octagon.

“They are terrifying. If I fight? I will fight anyone, but you know you have to stick to what you do. These guys do this every day. I will probably have to train for two or three years. Let my time do it, I will be 44 years old, it will not be possible for me to be like all the guys sitting on the couch saying I can do it. You know I’m one of those guys, ”Shaq replied.

In his first love of the sport, Shaq honors Vitor Belfort formerly of UFC heavyweight. An NBA legend saw Belfort in a battle where he took just five extra seconds to pull off his opponent. Since then, Shaq has become a dedicated MMA fighter. “During the summer I train every day. We practice with my best friend John Buck. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, down here in Orlando. I train every day, ”added O’Neal.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal meets UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is undoubtedly the most powerful heavyweight fighter right now. ‘Predator’ has shown the power of his last appearance against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Recently, an online video appeared in which Ngannou first appeared standing with Shaq and the next minute Ngannou raised the basketball legend. 325 lbs.

Shaq looked at the camera and said, “Yes, this is my first download.” Shaq probably looked tired after being picked up by the world’s most powerful star. After that, Shaq continued his training career.

Shaq is an athlete and, despite his age, is still learning and exercising regularly. It is clear that the athlete who is still alive and the NBA legend really wants to extend his skills.

