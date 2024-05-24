“This is Abuse”: Khabib Nurmagomedov & Co. Tossing Ali Abdelaziz into Pool Draws Sympathy from Kamaru Usman

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team are currently deep in training camp for Islam Makhachev’s title defense against Dustin Poirier. Nurmagomedov presiding over camps usually means rigorous training schedules. While that has been the case, there have been some other antics by the boys as well, especially concerning manager Ali Abdelaziz.

For a few weeks now, the Dagestani camp has been in New Jersey training for his third title defense. The lightweight champion has been training with the likes of Frankie Edgar and Belal Muhammad under the watchful eye of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As is the case very often, manager Ali Abdelaziz has embedded himself into the training camp and is training along with his fighters. However, this also means that Abdelaziz has to bear the brunt of the practical jokes. And those mountain boys sure aren’t screwing around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)



In the most recent video shared on social media, Khabib Nurmagomedov tossed an unsuspecting Ali Abdelaziz into the pool. In the video, Abdelaziz is seen sitting on a lounge chair by the pool.

As soon as the video starts recording, Nurmagomedov along with a few other members of his camp lift up the chair and toss Abdelaziz into the pool along with the chair.

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is the only one who came to Abdelaziz’s defense and commented saying,

“This is abuse of my brother @aliabdelaziz”

Unfortunately, Usman’s comments will fall on deaf ears. It is highly unlikely that the banter between Abdelaziz and the camp will stop anytime soon. Although, it’s not really fair when the rest of the guys could kill you with their bare hands, but those are the guys Abdelaziz represents.

The video comes a few days after Islam Makhachev was on the hunt for an opponent for Abdelaziz.

Islam Makhachev on the hunt for an opponent for his manager Ali Abdelaziz

Ali Abdelaziz is a crucial part of the success that both Nurmagomedov and Makhachev have achieved so far. He has been representing the pair for over a decade now and is hailed by coach Javier Mendez as one of the best agents in the sport. But little did he know when he signed up that Islam would try to get him into the octagon.

Recently, Makhachev put out a post seeking an opponent for Abdelaziz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Islam_Makhachev (@islam_makhachev)



In the caption, he said he was looking for an opponent for the 46-year-old Abdelaziz. ‘The Eagle’ commented on the post correcting Makhachev and reminded him that their manager was no longer 46 and that he was 47 now.

Maybe Jake Paul will take the fight. It’s a little below the age group he targets but given enough prep time like Batman, he could surely pull off an upset against Abdelaziz.