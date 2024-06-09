“This is Gold”: Chael Sonnen’s Son’s Steroid Question Ahead of Anderson Silva Bout Sets Fans Abuzz

Chael Sonnen has been very open about his steroid use ever since he took his professional retirement from the UFC. Likewise, in a recent Instagram skit, he poked fun at his steroid use with the help of his sons and soon won the internet over.

Sonnen will take on Anderson Silva to complete their trilogy fight in the boxing ring. The fight will take place on July 15 in Brazil for Spaten Fight Night. In the build-up to the fight, Sonnen uploaded a skit on Instagram in which his son his son asks him whether he took his steroids. To this Sonnen replies “Yup,” and fans around the world found it to be hilarious.

“”dad did you remember to take your steroids” “yeah, yup”

This fan spoke about how brave Chael Sonnen is for putting his ‘unbeaten record’ on the line. Sonnen claims that he is unbeaten as a fighter, an ongoing theme with his fans,

“How brave of Uncle Chael to still be putting his undefeated record on the line at this age”

One fan spoke about how fans should give Sonnen the Best Father award after watching the skit,

“And so now we add “best father to ever walk the planet” to Uncle Chaels long list of accolades.”

Another fan called the skit ‘gold’ in terms of the comedy element,

“This is gold”

This fan spoke about how Chael Sonnen’s son asking him whether he took his steroids was the funniest part of the clip,

“Dad did you remember to take your steroids sent me”

In the meantime, with fans excited for his first fight in five years, the former UFC fighter made a witty announcement ahead of his next bout.

Chael Sonnen compares himself to Jon Jones, Sean Combs, And John Holmes ahead of Anderson Silva fight

Chael Sonnen is somewhat of a poet when it comes to trash-talking. He makes it a point to rhyme things as often as he can, especially on X. Likewise, in a recent tweet, the 47-year-old promoted himself in classic Sonnen style, claiming he is a better fighter than Jon Jones,

“I hear he fights better than Jon Jones. I hear he sounds better than Sean Combs. I hear he’s got stones bigger than John Holmes.”

Chael Sonnen is back to his best as he tries to promote his next fight. He finally gets the trilogy match-up against Anderson Silva in what will be his last fight in Brazil. Once in the ring, fans will want the UFC legend to avenge his losses to the ‘Spider.’