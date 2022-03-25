“This is the business. Who’s the most famous, makes more money” – Khamzat Chimaev is fine with Conor McGregor skipping the line to a title fight against Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor skipping the welterweight division and returning directly to a title fight against Kamaru Usman would be fine with Khamzat Chimaev.

When Chimaev fights #2-ranked Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, he will make his first appearance in the Octagon since 2022. If the anticipation of seeing how the ruthless Chimaev performs against his first top-5 opponent wasn’t enough, UFC President Dana White also stated that the fight winner should be given a title chance against reigning champion Kamaru Usman.

Despite White’s claim, Chimaev expects to have his hand raised on April 9th. However, like his opponent Burns, he isn’t persuaded that a win will earn him a title chance. In Chimaev’s case, the reason for this is a certain Irishman who decided to waltz into the welterweight title conversation last week.

Conor McGregor to move up to welterweight to challenge “The Nigerian Nightmare” for UFC belt.

Conor McGregor recently revealed that he intends to move up to welterweight to face Usman when he returns to action later this year. Some fans have screamed at the possibility of McGregor fighting for the UFC title. Espescially considering he has lost three of his last four fights and not won once in over two years,

One might think surging competitor Khamzat Chimaev may have an issue with it. However, it appears he would be entirely understandable if McGregor skipped over him for a title opportunity. Borz is even eager to assist McGregor in his training. (Image courtesy of MMA Junkie)

“If he wanna be back, if he need some help then, we’re here,” Chimaev said on his YouTube channel.“If he wanna fight Usman, I think it maybe can happen because the guy is so famous. They can make money, good money, both. That’s why if they wanna fight, both, I think the UFC wanna make it.”

Make no mistake: Chimaev feels that he should be the next man to fight for the title if he beats Burns. Plus, he’s been planning a future fight with Usman for a long time. Nonetheless, Chimaev is aware of other elements that could influence the UFC’s decision to book McGregor in a title bout right away.

“When I finish Gilbert Burns, I think I am the next for title,” Chimaev added. “But this is the business. Who’s the famous, makes more money, they choose them. I understand that, but we’ll see what’s gonna happen. If he wanna come and train with us, he’s welcome.”

Usman will face Leon Edwards sometime this summer. Should he retain his title he will potentially fight Khamzat Chimaev or Conor McGregor in the future.

A title chance for McGregor may benefit not just the UFC financially but also Chimaev personally in the long run. If Chimaev defeats Burns and McGregor become champion, Borz will have the opportunity to demolish McGregor in a much more lucrative journey to the welterweight crown.

