“You had 25 minutes less than two weeks ago” – Daniel Cormier blasts Jorge Masvidal for ambushing Colby Covington

Daniel Cormier expressed his thoughts on the street brawl between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Daniel Cormier has fought in a lot of fights. He has battled some of the top fighters in the world as a former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion. Some of his former adversaries were respectful of one another, while others were not. Cormier, on the other hand, sorted his quarrel in the cage.

The dispute between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, on the other hand, spilt over into the streets. In the main event of UFC 272, the two fought for five rounds, but it appears Masvidal was not satisfied. He carried his rage outside the cage and got into a brawl with Covington earlier this week in Miami.

Daniel Cormier blasts Jorge Masvidal for ambushing Colby Covington.

A police report was made due to the brawl, and Masvidal may face prosecution. Many MMA fans and the media reacted to the revelation, including fighter turned commentator Daniel Cormier, who discussed it on The DC & RC Show.

“Here’s the thing, a lot of these altercations happen prior to the fights happening. And we were always very clear of each other. When you got 25 minutes, right? You got 25 minutes. That is the only place in which I’m going to condemn Jorge Masvidal. You had 25 minutes less than two weeks ago to do anything you wanted,” Cormier said. “It does not seem as though this was a come face to face and we get into a fight. It seems like something different. And that’s where it becomes a little bit off.”

During his boxing career, Cormier had a tumultuous connection with Jon Jones. Both in-person and online, the two exchanged words multiple times. They even got into a brawl once during a face-off. Fans became engrossed in the conflict because of their animosity and the nature of their fights, and they fought twice.

Perhaps this brawl between Masvidal and Covington will pave the road for them to fight again in the Octagon.

