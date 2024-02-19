“This Sucked”: Mackenzie Dern Explains Her Fumble After Second Straight Loss at UFC 298

Mackenzie Dern did not have a night to remember at UFC 298. Despite having one of the highest base purses of the night, the UFC star ended up losing to Amanda Lemos via decision. Dern was the favorite going into the fight, however, she did not perform like it. After the fight, as Bruce Buffer announced Lemos as the winner, Dern celebrated as if she had won. Fans laughed hysterically at her reaction, but the UFC fighter explained what happened via Instagram.

Instagram page homeoffight uploaded the video where Mackenzie Dern had the embarrassing moment. Fans roasted her in the comments section.

Dern then commented on the post, explaining what was going on in her head at the moment:

“I was praying so hard I didn’t even hear or tell the difference! haha this sucked even more! Haha”

Mackenzie Dern could not believe how she ended up celebrating. However, she claims she was praying so hard that she could not hear whose name Buffer announced.

Amanda Lemos was the clear winner at UFC 298. She dominated Dern for 3 rounds. The Brazilian ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.

Dern’s Khabib Nurmagomedov fight-style tactic did not work on Amanda Lemos.

Mackenzie Dern failed to channel her inner Khabib Nurmagomedov against Amanda Lemos

Mackenzie Dern is a jiu-jitsu expert, and it is a big part of her game. In an interview during media day, she had explained what fight style she would use against Amanda Lemos.

Dern was coming off a loss against Jessica Andrade and felt she was not using her usual fight style. She explained how she had to channel her inner Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“I mean it’s clear to me, I kinda just need to be more like Khabib and just go forward. I mean, that’s my style you know. Keep them on their back feet and just pressuring.”

However, this tactic did not work against Amanda Lemos. Every time she applied pressure, the Brazilian responded with some beautiful counters.

One such counter landed clean on Mackenzie Dern and even dropped her. However, Dern was able to survive till the end of the round and did not get knocked out.