UFC 299 Tickets: When Do UFC 299 Tickets Go on Sale?

UFC logo. Credit – X (fka Twitter)

Most fans would happily agree that both of the UFC PPVs this year have provided them with exhilarating showdowns. Both UFC 297 and UFC 298 featured the challenger defeating the champion in the main event, crowning themselves as the new king. But, the calendar reveals that the next UFC PPV, the UFC 299, is just about a week away. The enthralling showdown of the first two UFC PPVs may have several fans eager to experience all the action of UFC 299 with their own eyes. So here’s some information about the release dates and prices of the tickets to UFC 299 to guide such fans.

Most followers may know that the UFC authorities often release tickets about a month before their PPV events. A look at the official website of ‘T-Mobile Arena’, will reveal that they have already started selling tickets to their milestone PPV event, UFC 300. The UFC 299 is scheduled for March 9. Hence, it’s quite understandable that the tickets to UFC 299 must have been put on sale by now.

Fans need to visit the UFC’s official website to book their seats in the Kaseya Center for the UFC 299 experience. The ‘Buy Tickets’ option will redirect them to the ‘Ticketmaster’ website through which their purchase can be completed. The website also reveals that the prices of the tickets range from $372 to $6000+.

However, fans are criticizing the excessively high toll that the UFC 299 tickets will take on their pocket.

A lot of fans were startled by the soaring price of UFC 299 tickets

One of the noted ‘MMA Junkie’ reporters, named ‘Nolan King’ had revealed the approximate prices of the UFC 299 tickets back on January 9 this year. King took to his own ‘X’ account and posted an update revealing the prices of the UFC 299 tickets, depending upon their seating positions. His post predicted that the UFC 299 tickets will lie within the range of $250 to $1750.

A look at the comments section of King’s post will indicate that the fans were nowhere happy to know about the soaring prices of the UFC 299 tickets. But ‘Ticketmaster’ reveals that both the upper and lower limits of the ticket prices have gone further up. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the criticism from the fans is only going to increase. But do you also think the UFC 299 ticket prices are excessively high?

