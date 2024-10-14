Throwback: Max Holloway Recapped His Interesting Conversation with Conor McGregor During Their Fight

Max Holloway and Conor McGregor faced off over a decade ago when both were still fresh faces in the UFC. Though McGregor came out on top, one moment from the fight still sticks with Holloway. In a throwback interview with Andrew Schulz, the Hawaiian shared a funny conversation with McGregor during their bout.

As the two were battling it out, McGregor—ever the talker—even found time to chat mid-fight, leaving Holloway with a memory that still makes him laugh today.

It’s a classic moment that showcases the Irishman’s unique style, both in and out of the octagon. Holloway went on to explain what happened.

He stated that they were in a clinch with McGregor hurt his knee. Worried, ‘Blessed’ asked if he was okay…

“He hurt his knee and he is screaming like ‘ahhh’… like a hurtful scream. So I am like in there I am on the bottom and holding him I was like ‘Bro you okay?’. He is like ‘Yeah, yeah, keep fighting mate, keep fighting’.”

Despite the fight taking place in 2013, Holloway still remembers this incident clearly. McGregor is not someone who talks to his opponents a lot like Sean Strickland during fights, but he certainly does not shy away from letting his feelings be known.

Despite facing off only once in the octagon, Holloway and McGregor have a great deal of respect for each other. ‘The Notorious’ has trash-talked almost everyone in the UFC irrespective of weight class.

Holloway, however, has never faced the brunt of McGregor’s tweets. That said, ‘Blessed’ however is preparing to face another brash, trash-talker who has serious plans to hurt him in a few weeks.

Topuria sends a strong message to Holloway

‘El Matador’ and Holloway are gearing up for a heated showdown in the UFC 308 main event for the featherweight title on Oct. 26. In a virtual face-off, the two fighters traded jabs with Topuria confidently predicting Holloway will be “lights out” for the first time, claiming, “You’ll be an instant fan after I knock you out“.

Holloway, unfazed, laughed off the comments and fired back, saying, “I hope you like churros because you’re about to get one, buddy”.

Topuria, who knocked out former champ Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year, even teased that Holloway was “forced” to take the fight. But Holloway corrected him, saying, “You were the first guy I asked for. I wanted the easiest fight”.

Both fighters are confident heading into the bout, with Topuria determined to add Holloway to his list of knockouts, while Holloway is ready to show up and prove why he’s the BMF of the UFC.