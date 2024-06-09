“TITLE RUN STARTS”: Fans Regain Faith in Dominick Reyes as He Breaks Losing Streak With Spectacular First-Round KO at UFC Louisville

UFC Fight Night Chile Maia vs Usman SANTIAGO , SC – 20.05.2018: UFC FIGHT NIGHT CHILE MAIA VS USMAN – Jared Cannonier (red detail on gloves) vs. Dominick Reyes (blue detail on gloves) during UFC Fight Night Chile – Maia vs. Usman held at Movistar Arena. Santiago, SC. (Photo: Reinaldo Reginato/Fotoarena) x1536077x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA ReinaldoxReginato

Dominick Reyes is back to his winning ways after securing a KO victory at UFC Louisville. The former title contender was on a 4-fight losing streak and had not won in almost 5 years.

Dustin Jacoby came out aggressively in the very first round and paid the price for it with a knee that signaled the end for him. Jacoby proved to be his redemption as he showed everyone in the division he still has what it takes to hang in there with the best.

Following his impressive KO victory, fans are beginning to trust Dominick Reyes again and predict that this victory is one of many to come in what is being considered the beginning of a new title run.

“WE’RE SO BACK. TITLE RUN STARTS NOW”

Yet another fan predicted that Reyes would now go on chasing a title.

“The title run has f*cking started WOOOOOOOOII!!!!”

This fan spoke about how stunning the KO victory was for Dominick Reyes, reminding the fans how dangerous he is,

“What a damn finish for this guy!”

One fan believes Reyes has finally got his mojo back after the judges ‘robbed’ him of the Jon Jones fight,

“He beat Jon Jones, but got robbed. Looks like he got his mojo back”

Dominick Reyes was visibly emotional following his win. He reassured the fans that his main aim now will be to fight for the title.

Dominick Reyes going on a title run for real?

Dominick Reyes has finally remembered what it feels like to win again. After almost 5 years with no wins, it is hard as a fighter to keep going. However, knocking out Jacoby should fuel his title ambitions once again.

In an interview with the UFC following the fight, he had this to say,

“I’ve dreamed about this moment for so long man….I mean it’s the start of the next title run. That’s the whole goal, I’m here to be a champion.”

“I dreamed about this moment for so long.” Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) reflects on his first-round knockout, which was first win since October 2019. Now, he has his eyes set back on a run to title contention.#UFCLouisville Results, Interviews & More ➡️: https://t.co/gAKitEJGRT — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 9, 2024

Dominick Reyes has only one goal in mind, to become champion. He has been here before and he has been on title run before. But he knows all it takes to get back to square one is one little loss. So he needs to stay up and awake.

Reyes understands this and is prepared for the eventuality. He also spoke about how he has finally found his way again and stayed resilient through his tough times. His performance on Saturday night will have put the entire division on notice.