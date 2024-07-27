Tom Aspinall Reveals Emotional Reason Behind Tears After Securing UFC Interim Heavyweight Title

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Tom Aspinall (red gloves) enters the arena before the fight against Marcin Tybura (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Aspinall took on Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, but the circumstances were such that it turned out to be one of the hardest training camps he has had to undergo. So when he beat Pavlovich via KO, he got so emotional that he teared up after winning. In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier on YouTube, he revealed what he was going through.

Aspinall is usually not the kind to break down in the octagon. In fact he is just the opposite, always smiling, always cracking jokes and trying to make people laugh.

So when fans saw him tearing up after his win, it was a rather unusual sight. In a sit-down interview with ‘DC’ on YouTube, he revealed that it wasn’t so much about the belt but the fact that he felt he was overweight and hadn’t hit the gym too much!

“It wasn’t so much the interim belt for me, that wasn’t why I was so emotionally…When I took the fight I was fresh off a bachelor party, I was fat, I wasn’t in the gym too much”

According to the Brit, it was the hardest circumstance he had ever faced going into a fight. So knowing he got out of it victorious was too much for him to handle.The tears were tears of accomplishment, of knowing that the hard work and the struggle paid off.

However, it turns out the pre-fight jitters are still getting to him ahead of his UFC 304 fight.

Aspinall is more scared to take on Curtis Blaydes than…

Aspinall was scared to take on Sergei Pavlovich for two reasons- he wasn’t in the best shape ever, and two, and the Russian was fighting like he was from the shadow realm himself.

However, fighting Blaydes seems to make him more scared to step into the octagon.

Since he has held the UFC interim heavyweight title on his shoulders, things have been a little different. Being a UFC champion is not an easy task, especially when your paths eventually end up colliding with one the greatest mixed martial artists to ever live- Jon Jones.

And since both fighters hold the same title and fans have been pushing for a fight between them so much, the direct comparisons are just hard to stop.

But before he can get to Jones, he will have to fight Blaydes to prove something he has already proven. But the fact remains, if he wants Jones’ undisputed title, the Brit will have to go through Blaydes and in dominant fashion.

So, Aspinall has realized that the more he fights, the more the stakes increase. And the stakes have never been bigger for him.

“I’m probably more scared this one than I was the last one. I used to think when I started… I can’t wait to get to that level so I’m not as nervous, and then you realize the more you win, the more that’s at stake.”

Tom Aspinall admits he’s more scared of this fight against Curtis Blaydes than he was when he fought Sergei Pavolich for the Interim Heavyweight title: “I’m probably more scared this one than I was the last one. I used to think when I started… I can’t wait to get to that level… pic.twitter.com/3QTMT2VpCA — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 26, 2024

Fighting in front of his home crowd, with the title on the line, it’s the toughest fight of his career.