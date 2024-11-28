Tom Aspinall Shares Funny Goat Video, Hilariously Suggests Jon Jones is Ignoring Him

Tom Aspinall has been laser-focused on one goal since capturing the interim heavyweight belt: a showdown with Jon Jones. But while he has been calling for the fight, it seems Jones isn’t quite as enthusiastic about the matchup. Now weary, Aspinall has upped his social media game with a hilarious video featuring a goat—an obvious nod to Jones’ “GOAT” status in the UFC.

The cheeky clip suggests Jones has been ghosting Aspinall’s call-outs, adding some levity to the already played out heavyweight drama.

In the clip, Aspinall is seen recording a goat who refuses to look his way. The 31-year-old then repeatedly calls out ‘Jon, Jon’ trying to get the goat’s attention but the animal does not budge, just like in real life!

Tom Aspinall posted this pic.twitter.com/78hAlAjYBM — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) November 27, 2024



Jones has repeatedly stated that he has no interest in fighting Aspinall unless one condition is met. Jones wants ‘f**k you’ money from the UFC in order to take on the Brit.

If that condition is not met, ‘Bones’ is ready to relinquish the title and move on to bigger and better things. This to and fro between the UFC and Jones is not a new story in anyway. Dana White himself has been on record saying Jones has never been the easiest guy to deal with.

However, despite the chaos, it does appear that the heavyweight showdown will come to fruition.

Jones Vs. Aspinall- written in the stars

Heading into UFC 309, Jones was playing it coy about his fighting future, leaving everyone unsure if his bout with Stipe Miocic would be his last. Fast forward to now, and it seems the heavyweight champ is singing a different tune. Right off the bat, during the post fight interview with Joe Rogan, Jones confirmed that he wants to carry on fighting.

A few days ago, he posted a video of himself working out, claiming he was back to training just 5 days after the win against Miocic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Meat (@jonnybones)



He had even claimed that negotiations for his next fight were already on.

” I’m back in the gym, I’m training, I feel really great. The team’s support… They’re right behind me, and we’ll just be ready for whatever opportunity comes our way. There is (certain amount of money on mind), but I’m not going to discuss that publicly. We’ll just have to wait and se… I will be competing in 2025, more than likely.”

So, will Jones actually fight Aspinall? Or will he get his way one more time and fight Alex Pereira for the BMF title like he had suggested earlier?