Top 5 Female UFC Fighters With the Most Followers on Instagram

Female UFC fighters prove that adding ‘power’ to the combo of ‘beauty and brains’ can make them even more attractive and respected. Several female UFC stars have scored big-money contracts with noted Hollywood production houses in luck of having a good mix of these three qualities. Another place where having this combo works is on social media. The noted former UFC champ-champ, Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes may be considered to be the most decorated female UFC star. But here’s a glimpse at the current female UFC fighters that top the list when it comes to Instagram followers.

#5 Miesha Tate

The noted UFC star, Miesha Tate’s nickname, ‘Cupcake’ may be enough to predict that she is pretty attractive. It also won’t be wrong to say that her massive following on Instagram testifies to this fact. Tate has been in the UFC for more than a decade now and has earned an insane Instagram following of 2M.

It’s quite apparent that the combo of beauty and power that ‘Cupcake’ possesses has earned her this massive following. But with Tate still going on in the UFC, it appears that she is yet to see her peak on Instagram.

#4 Rose Namajunas

Several fans will consider the former UFC strawweight champ, Rose Namajunas, to be pretty attractive. But ‘Thug Rose’ takes her training a lot more seriously than her attractiveness. Namajunas also used to have long hair like most other females, but they used to obstruct her training. This is why she decided to shorten them up and has maintained the same look since 2015.

However, there are hardly any UFC fans who can question Namajunas’ in-octagon skills. The former UFC strawweight champ is one of the most well-known and accomplished fighters on the current UFC roster. She also holds the fourth spot in terms of the most followed female UFC fighters on Instagram with 2.3M followers.

‘Thug Rose’ has also completed a decade in the promotion as of now. However, she is still fighting and hence can be expected to gain a lot more followers and respect from her future in-octagon showdowns.

#3 Holly Holm

The noted former UFC bantamweight champ, Holly Holm boasted massive fame even before her UFC debut. Holm was one of the most noted female boxers when she transitioned to MMA and entered the UFC. Today, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ is undoubtedly one of the most noted faces of the UFC after her over-a-decade tenure with the promotion. Her 2.5M Instagram followers bear good testimony to this fact.

It won’t be wrong to say that Holm is pretty much in the twilight years of her combat sports career. Still, the amount of people following her to date stands as proof of the respect that she has among combat sports fans.

#2 Amanda Ribas

Most UFC fans will probably be aware of the name Amanda Ribas for both her beauty and her in-ring prowess. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that she is one of the most attractive female fighters on the current UFC roster. Apart from her UFC tenure, Ribas is also an ‘OnlyFans’ model.

The Brazilian possesses some superb in-octagon skills due to which she stands as the #8 ranked UFC flyweight currently. The awesome combination of beauty and power that Ribas packs has earned her a massive Instagram following of 2.6M.

Ribas’ age indicates that she will take to the octagon many more times in the future. The count of her followers on Instagram is also expected to increase with her fights.

#1 Valentina Shevchenko

Several fans have labeled the noted former UFC flyweight champ, Valentina Shevchenko as a ‘spy’. She is just that perfect with everything. There’s hardly any UFC fan who hasn’t witnessed ‘Bullet’s’ phenomenal in-octagon displays. Adding that to her awesome attractiveness makes her the most followed female UFC fighter in the current roster.

A look at the Russian-Kyrgyzstani UFC star’s Instagram profile will reveal that she beats all of her competitors. ‘Bullet’ currently boasts an insane Instagram following of 2.7M.

Shevchenko is also one of the strongest flyweight title contenders currently, even after losing her title to Alexa Grasso at UFC 285. Hence, her following shouldn’t take a drop anytime soon. Instead, it can be expected to increase further with her fights in the UFC.

So, as of now, ‘Bullet’ takes the cake in the field of most followed female UFC fighters on Instagram. But, the #2 ranked contender, Amanda Ribas, isn’t too far away as well. Like Grasso dethroned Shevchenko at UFC 285, ‘Bullet’ may lose this crown to Ribas as well. But the Brazilian will probably have to accomplish a bit more in the UFC to beat ‘Bullet’ in this race of most followed female UFC fighters on Instagram.