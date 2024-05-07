“Toughest Soldiers”: Kamaru Usman Spends Time With Francis Ngannou in Cameroon After Tragic Loss of Child, Fans React

Francis Ngannou has overcome a lot of trials and tribulations in his life to get to where he is today. While these tests have made him stronger, none of them would have prepared him for the loss that he recently experienced. In a heartbreaking turn of events, the boxer’s 15-month-old son passed away unexpectedly in April 2024. Still, thankfully for Ngannou, he has a strong circle of friends and well-wishers, who have been helping him through the toughest time in his life.

‘The Predator’ is extremely private about his life outside the ring. In fact, a lot of his fans weren’t aware that Ngannou even had a child. Hence, the combat sports world was left completely shocked when the 37-year-old took to social media to reveal that his son had passed away.

Considering Ngannou’s popularity, it was natural for several top combat sports personas to attend the funeral. Kamaru Usman was among the many attendees and he even shared some pictures on Instagram alongside Ngannou, with a caption that stated,

“As they say “God reserves the toughest battles for the toughest soldiers” love you my brother.”



The post soon won over fans who could not help but gush about how wholesome Usman and Ngannou’s relationship was.

One fan praised the friendship the two have saying, “Kamaru,.u the real homie bro”

Another fan had a similar sentiment, commenting, “We all need a friend as loyal as Kamaru”

“I’m glad that Francis has a close friend in this time” – added a fan

Unfortunately, the inconceivable loss faced by Ngannou might delay his return to action.

When will Francis Ngannou return to action in MMA?

Francis Ngannou signed with the PFL a few years back. However, he has not had a single fight under the promotion’s banner, instead choosing to focus on boxing for the time being. Nevertheless, prior to his recent fight against Anthony Joshua, it was confirmed that Ngannou would fight in the PFL next and take on the winner of Ryan Bader vs Renan Ferreira.



However, given the recent circumstances in his personal life, it might be a while before we see Ngannou in the octagon again. There is also a very good chance that ‘The Predator’ might walk away for good. still, only time can reveal what path Ngannou ends up choosing.