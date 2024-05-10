“Devastated”: Eric Nicksick Details Ex-UFC Star Francis Ngannou’s Current Situation Amidst Tragedy

The MMA community sunk into grief after learning about the shocking demise of Francis Ngannou’s 15-month-son, Kobe. Ngannou’s coach, Eric Nicksick, recently caught up with the ‘MMA Fighting’ host, Mike Heck, to provide an insight into ‘The Predator’s’ condition after his irreplaceable loss.

Currently, Ngannou’s Instagram account contains several posts commemorating little Kobe. However, Nicksick revealed that Ngannou was still “devastated” somewhere inside despite appearing to be getting over the loss of his child.

No parent should ever have to feel the pain of losing their child. It’s not something anyone truly recovers from ever. Even as life moves on, people need time to adjust. And the ‘Xtreme Couture MMA’ head coach is allowing Ngannou to do just that by giving the space he needs.

“As you can imagine, he’s devastated. So, I’m giving him his space. But we’re also letting him know that we’re there, we’re thinking about him.”

Ngannou’s peers have also been reaching out to him and offering their condolences for his loss. Among them is his old friend and former welterweight champion and P4P number 1 fighter in the world, Kamaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman reached Francis Ngannou’s home in Cameroon to support him

‘The Nigerian Nightmare visited Ngannou’s home in Cameroon to speak with him and offer him his shoulder in this time of grief. The two have been friends for a very long time. Ngannou had even revealed that Usman had loaned him $200,000 when the heavyweight wasn’t doing so well financially.

But nothing compares to the support of a beloved friend in times like this.

Light from a single lamp can dispel the deepest darkness. Similarly, the hearty gesture from Usman and the showcase of brotherhood between the two African-origin UFC stars may ease some of the pain Ngannou is going through right now. There’s always light at the end of the tunnel and hopefully, Usman can help Ngannou find it.