Tristan Tate Calls for Ban on Term ‘E-Sports’, Deems Players ‘Losers’ in Real Life

The Tate brothers gained significant notoriety for their controversial takes on world matters. While this has landed them in significant trouble, Andrew and Tristan Tate have continued to call out issues that they feel are not right in the world. This time around, the younger Tate brother shared his displeasure with an industry that is expected to grow to $2.3 billion by the end of 2024.

A video posted by ‘no context memes’ showed a number of presumable teenagers playing a video game in a room. There were a number of computers present with seemingly two teams trying to compete with each other.

At the end of the game, one individual got up and started hurling abuses at the other team. The back and forth lasted for a while before the two teams settled down for another round. This clip shared on Twitter drew a strong reaction from Tristan Tate.

He replied to the tweet saying,

“E-Sports cannot be called “sports” at all if this is what the “athletes” look like. Everybody in this video is a loser. Everybody. Take away their devices and have them do ANYTHING in real life and they would all score below average at everything. Ban the term E-Sports.”



Unfortunately for Tate, it does not seem as though the esports market is going to slow down anytime soon. The gaming industry is currently valued at around $1.9 billion at the end of 2023. It is an industry that is gaining massive support from major companies as sponsors.

The industry is booming with experts suggesting it could reach to a $2.3 billion valuation by the end of this year. However, the growth of esports is the least of Tristan Tate’s worries right now.

Andrew and Tristan Tate to be extradited to the United Kingdom?

The Tate brothers are currently under trial in Romania for alleged human trafficking charges. However, no conclusive evidence has been provided against the brothers yet.

Despite that, they remain under arrest awaiting a trial. In a new twist to the story, the Bedfordshire Police in the UK mentioned about obtaining an arrest warrant.



According to Bedfordshire Police, they have acquired an arrest warrant of a couple of males in their 30s. They also stated that the investigation involved claims of human trafficking. However, the Tate brothers can be extradited to the United Kingdom only after their trial is settled in Romania.