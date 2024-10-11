Tristan Tate Goes Off on Sean Strickland’s ‘Drug Dealers’ Comment, Tells Him to Own His Fans’ Bets

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has been going after the Tate brothers for a while now and now they have finally clapped back. Strickland does not like or agree with anything the brothers say and believes people shouldn’t consider human trafficking accused as role models, calling them ‘low life drug dealers’. And now, he’s got a response from the younger Tate brother.

This unusual feud started off when a fan called out the former UFC champion for using Andrew Tate’s quote despite claiming he hated him.

Strickland then went off on a tangent about how he would never quote ‘Cobra’ Tate because of how much he dislikes everything he does.

He then went on to call out the brothers for a business they used to run, taking advantage of the weaknesses of men. In response to the UFC fighter, Tristan Tate went on a long-winded rant that essentially seemed like a defense of the accusations leveled against him.

“People will gamble and lose on your next fight, better tell them gamblings a scam before you get in the cage. No self accountability on them of course, it will be all your fault.”

Tristan then accused Strickland of copying whatever his older brother Andrew said and claimed that the American was secretly a fan of their activities. Regardless, his justification for Strickland’s accusations involved a story about exotic dancers not using their real names and Tristan believing they deserved to get paid.

He then added the classic Tate twist and bragged about the money he donates to charity now being more than what he used to make back them from his online-stripping business.

As bizarre as all of it sounds, Tristan then compared his role in that business to Strickland taking advantage of his fans gambling on his fights, and losing. Tristan’s logic being that Strickland is also taking advantage of his fans’ weakness, the only difference; he does not directly benefit or earn from it.

Now, it can be difficult to root for Strickland since for every time he makes sense, there are 5 more instances, where he’s just being a nuisance, as bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili just found out.

Strickland calls Dvalishvili ‘cringe’

Sean Strickland is not very impressed with Merab Dvalishvili’s ‘trolling’ on social media. The reason: Strickland does not like the fact that he uses OF girls in his videos.

Having repeatedly made disparaging comments about women’s bodies and their choices in the matter, it comes as no surprise that the former middleweight champion making disparaging comments about OF models.

“Yall ever seen Merabs ig?! This man might beat Henry with being the king of cringe… Everytime I see him he has some OF h*e with him holding a camera…… bro…. why??!? That ain’t the way to get famous my man lol….”

To be fair, UFC superstars have said and done worse things to get into and stay in the limelight. Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen disparaged the entire country of Brazil during their feud with Jose Aldo and Wanderlei Silva respectively. Strickland, of course, leans towards far-right policies, and Renato Moicano just advocated for a fascist during his post-fight speech at UFC Paris.

So, it’s not exactly a cluster of role models that the UFC has fostered for the newer generation of fighters to follow!