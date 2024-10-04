Tristan Tate Reacts in Three Words as Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gifts Himself a $1.5 Million Ferrari

Soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic just gave himself a $1.5 million birthday gift and influencer Tristan Tate couldn’t help but appreciate it. The former professional soccer player turned 43 on October 3rd and to mark the occasion, bought himself a SF90 XX Stradale.

This is an ongoing tradition by the Swede who has been posting what he gets himself on his birthday for years now. This gift though, tops all the other he has bought himself in the past.

The SF90 XX Stradale is a beast, producing a combined output of around 1,030bhp. There are only 799 versions of this car in the world and Ibrahimovic is now the proud owner of one.

So of course, fellow sports car enthusiast, kickboxer turned social media creator Tristan Tate could not help but congratulate the former Manchester United star.

“Not bad friend”

Not bad friend — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) October 3, 2024

Both Tristan and his brother Andrew are known to be super car fanatics and boast of an impressive car collection, including a couple of Ferraris.

There was even one particular car that the Romanian government took away which seemingly broke Tate’s heart more than being arrested over the charges of human trafficking, r*pe, and organized se*ual exploitation of women.

Tristan reveals his affection for his Lada

While the Romanian justice system is yet to convict Tristan and Andrew Tate, the Romanian government did seize their possessions, which meant a departure from their extravagant flaunting of super cars.

Now, these are automobiles worth millions, but the one that hurt Tristan in particular was when they took away his red Lada. In a recent interview, he revealed his bond with that car,

“They really crossed a line when they took that car from me…..When they took my Lada, I feel like that was just pure abuse, that was a line they shouldn’t have crossed, you never touch a mans Lada.”

I was there to collect my Lada. The media had questions and I was happy to answer them. pic.twitter.com/NxdyaCn0Is — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) October 2, 2024

Something about that small red hatchback has just made a place in his heart. Now, regardless of the empathy on show here, the Tate brothers are now to stand trial in Romania.

The two are also are also reportedly wanted in the United Kingdom due to crimes of similar nature. Once the trial proceedings are completed, the brothers are to be extradited to the UK.

And if convicted, they could end up serving at least 10 years in prison.