“Trump is Out”: UFC Fans Go Wild Over Meme of Alexander Volkanovski Stepping in for Kamala Harris in Elections

Donald Trump better watch out, Alexander Volkanovski is stepping in on short notice! The Great’, who became the face of an iconic meme this year due to his reputation of stepping in for fights on short notice is now somehow participating in the US Presidential elections.

On a normal day when a big fighter pulls out of the octagon, the skies open and the angels all sing Volk’s music in unison.

But with the elections being the trendy thing on social media today, the meme found a new audience, who are all just running with it as the Aussie is apparently stepping in on short notice for Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris.

This fan believes after Volk replaced Harris, they should use Poatan to extend the same courtesy to the Republicans and said“Trump is out, Pereira is in on short notice for the fourth time again this year”

Another fan just credited Volk for ever being the company man and said, “He the man !!! Anytime anyplace anywhere”.

This fan shared an image of Dan Ige as the replacement for Trump and joked, “TRUMP HAS ALSO PULLED OUT AND HAS BEEN REPLACED”.

Another fan posted a photo of Pereira as the man who can save the day and said, “I know one guy who can save the election too..”

Well, it seems the short-notice Avengers will save the day and bring “peace, freedom, justice, and security to the new Empire.”

Just like his connection with the MMA community seems to be doing the job for Republican nominee and former POTUS, Donald J. Trump.

Rogan ‘comes out’ to support Trump

Donald Trump very recently appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast on YouTube where the former US president asked the podcaster to endorse him in the US presidential election race.

Rogan, who had voiced his support for ‘democratic socialist’ Bernie Sanders in the 2020 elections, seems to have taken a hard right turn to support ‘The Donald’ this time around.

Being the biggest podcaster in the world, Rogan’s words carry a lot of weight and have far-reaching consequences. So, needless to say, when Trump received the news of Rogan’s endorsement, he took it upon himself to thank the UFC color commentator.

“I just received word about Joe Rogan’s endorsement, he’s a fantastic guy and it’s a great honor to receive it. Thank you Joe, very much.”

Hopefully, the best candidate wins and Trump can be back to where he truly wants to be; beside Dana White, next to the octagon, watching fights.