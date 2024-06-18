“Try That With Francis Ngannou”: Ciryl Gane Takes Heat From Trolls Over Failed Knockdown of 2x Smaller Guy Despite 3 Body Shots

UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane is one of the most technical strikers in the division. ‘Bon Gamin’ was never known for his raw power but was instead famous for picking apart fighters with precision and timing. However, this apparent lack of power was brutally trolled by fans after a recent video of him giving body shots to a fan went viral online.

A video shared by ‘Championship Rounds’ on Twitter shows Gane and a fan interacting at an event. In the video, the fan removed his top and invited Gane to land a few body shots. These challenges have become famous online with several fighters such as Francis Ngannou and Ryan Garcia severely hurting the person on the receiving end.

However, in this case, Gane landed not one but three shots to the body and the fan barely felt anything. Hence, once the video went viral on social media, fans could not help but point out how despite being a heavyweight fighter, Gane’s punches had no sting in them.

One fan said, “nah the dude taunted him too.”

Another fan commented on the strength of the fan saying, “Hold up. Bros a wall.”

“Dude went to the bathroom after and started crying instantly”– commented a fan poking fun at the situation.

“Gane washed”– commented a fan making fun of Ciryl Gane for his lack of punching power.

Another fan commented on the video saying, “Cyril gane isn’t known for his power, mention one person Cyril gane ever knocked out cold? Let him try that with Francis Ngannou.”

“Ciryl has always been pillow fisted until he finds the back of your head.”– commented a fan

Well, all fun and games aside, ‘Bon Gamin’ will be hoping that power is not an issue when he returns to headline a card in his home country later this year.

What is next for Ciryl Gane?

‘Bon Gamin’ is set to headline UFC Paris which will take place in September 2024. This marks the UFC’s annual trip to the French capital and has been a regular occurrence since the sport was legalized in the country a few years back. While Gane has already been announced as the headliner for the event, he does not have an opponent right now.

‘Bon Gamin’ is currently ranked 2nd in the UFC’s heavyweight division. However, everyone up until number seven is either already booked for a fight or is someone Gane has defeated in the past. The best option for ‘Bon Gamin’ at this point seems to be Jailton Almeida. However, only time will tell who the UFC decides to pit against Gane.