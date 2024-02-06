UFC 298 Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria: Undefeated Fighter Mocks ‘El Matador’ With Iconic Mike Tyson Phrase

UFC 298 is just a few days away, where two of the elite featherweights; champion Alexander Volkanovski, who hasn’t lost a single bout in this division, is all set to face undefeated fighter Ilia Topuria. While it’s common to see fighters engage in mind games before the fight, ‘El Matador’ has taken to the internet to predict a brutal victory over the long-reigning champion. In reply to this, another undefeated featherweight fighter, Movsar Evloev, has delivered a solid reply, defending the Australian fighter with an iconic Mike Tyson one-liner.

Advertisement

Talking about UFC 298 in a recent MMA Hour interview with Ariel Helwani, Topuria stated that he’ll make the champion look like a punching bag. However, this statement didn’t sit well with one of his contemporaries. Evloev, who showcased his class at UFC 297 against Arnold Allen, responded with a solid reply. In an attempt to silence Topuria’s bold claims, on X, he shared an iconic line from Tyson. Which goes like,

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MovsarUFC/status/1754742237995368871?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

To set the context, when a reporter asked Tyson about Evander Holyfield and his fight plan, he simply replied with the above quote. Now, Evloev has used this against Topuria, who is making a bold claim of having a brutal plan to destroy Volkanovski with ease. However, achieving this will not be easy, considering Volkanovski has never lost in the featherweight division.

Topuria, who is set for his ultimate test against Alexander ‘The Great’, appears unfazed by the toughest challenge ahead. Instead, he is making the match against Volkanovski look as if it is a cakewalk for him. In a bold move, he has already updated his bio on Instagram to reflect his status as a UFC champion, a feat he has yet to achieve.

Ahead of the UFC 298 fight against Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria already labeled himself as the champion

There is no doubt that Volkanovski is the greatest featherweight fighter in the history of the company, and the way he has dominated his career is absolutely astonishing, putting any of his opponents in awe. However, Topuria seems to have confidence that is over the top. On Instagram, before the fight, he has already labeled himself as a UFC champion.

Advertisement

But what he is already claiming has failed to be achieved by many fighters, including Max Holloway, who is known for his boxing skills. However, if he succeeds, it will change all the dynamics of the division, as it will introduce a new champion face.