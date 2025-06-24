“Just Leave”: Jon Jones’ Business Partner Urges Alexander Volkanovski to Retire from UFC

Off the back of Jon Jones’ stunning retirement over the weekend, the Rochester native’s Dirty Boxing business partner, Mike Perry made a bleak assessment of featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s future in the sport.

Jones, who brought down the curtain on a stunning run in combat sports over the weekend in a high-profile announcement from both himself and UFC CEO Dana White.

Thanking fans for support on social media, Jones claimed the best was yet to come from him — now his career in combat sports is oficially in the books.

Notably, coming under fire for backing out of a title showdown with Tom Aspinall, Jones has also been the subject of much discourse on social media. It also doesn’t help that he now finds himself in a bind with law enforcement once again. But as far as the above-mentioned, Perry is concerned, there are some comparisons to be made between Jones and Aussie megastar, Volkanvoski.

Despite having reclaimed the 145 lbs crown earlier this year, Volkanovski has been urged to consider hanging up his gloves, with Michigan native Perry pointing to his status as the top dog on the potential way out.

“You had some big ups and some hard downs in this sport,” Perry told Volkanovski on the Overdogs podcast. “And then you won the title again, and I’ve been waiting to say, just leave. Because you are on top, man. You did it. Went away, you came back. You did it again, he argued, noting that Volk could just grill out in Australia and enjoy retirement.

“Ride off in the sunset, brother, you did it,” Perry asserted. But currently it doesn’t seem like Volkanovski can to be swayed. That’s even in the slightest.

Volkanovski reveals plan for UFC return

Linked heavily with a title rematch against Yair Rodriguez later this year, Volkanovski shared the UFC 314 card with the Mexican back in April of this year.

And with both emerging victorious, the duo appear to be on a collision course — at least as far as the UFC is concerned, for the end of the year.

Notably, expecting the birth of his next child with his long-time partner, Volkanovski, at least ruled out a planned September comeback, against the ex-interim gold holder.

“Nothing’s too clear. There’s a lot of moving parts… hearing Yair’s (Rodriguez) name getting mentioned a fair bit… September is probably not the best date,” Alexander Volkanovski told UFC Australia. “Obviously, I’m having a baby that month.”

FW Champ Alex Volkanovski gives an update pic.twitter.com/jjpWtDofnY — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 12, 2025

First facing off with Rodriguez back in 2023, Volkanovski would headline that year’s International Fight Week card against the Chihuahua striker.

And on his way to successfully unifying the crowns, the Aussie would land an eventual third-round ground strikes knockout win over then-interim champion, Rodriguez.