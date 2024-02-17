UFC 298 Pay-Per-View: How Much Does UFC 298 Cost?

UFC 298 takes place on February 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Even though it’s just the second PPV in 2024, the event has a stacked card. Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against Ilia Topuria in the main event, a fight between the old guard and the rising star. Also on the card is Paulo Costa, making his return against middleweight royalty, Robert Whittaker. With the event just hours away, here’s a glimpse at the PPV price for the event.

In the United States, UFC 298 will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The Pay-Per-View cost for the event is $79.99 for current ESPN+ subscribers. New members will have to pay $134.98 for the PPV as well as the subscription.

In the United Kingdom, the main card is also available on TNT Sports for a price of £19.99. The prelims will also be available on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 298 is a huge event for the year, with a title fight on the line. The main event of the evening has the potential to alter the entire hierarchy of the featherweight division.

The middleweight division also has two of its biggest threats facing each other, Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker. Both fighters looking to stake their claim to a title shot next.

Another match-up this weekend had fans rolling in tears after their hilarious interaction on stage went viral.

Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili have a hilarious interaction during UFC 298 face-off

Henry Cejudo will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday night at UFC 298. The former two-division champion is taking on Merab Dvalishvili.

The Georgian is Aljamain Sterling’s training partner, the man Cejudo lost to in his last fight. During their face-off at the ceremonial weigh-ins, they had a hilarious interaction.

Dvalishvili stood in front of Henry Cejudo and yelled, “Let’s go”. In response to that, Cejudo said something in Russian to intimidate him.

However, the Georgian had to remind Cejudo that he is Georgian, and he does not speak Russian. The former champion then said he’d make him speak in Russian on UFC 298 fight night.

The conversation ended with Merab Dvalishvili saying he’d speak in Spanish, alluding to Cejudo’s Mexican heritage.