UFC 300: Dana White Finally Drops the ‘Co-Main Event and One Fight’ Update

UFC 300 and Dana White are the two biggest topics in the minds of MMA fans at the moment. The historic card is coming up and everyone is eagerly awaiting news from the UFC president. White has released fight confirmations and updates on the card regularly. However, the main event is something fans are still waiting to hear confirmation on. The company president has not yet revealed the main event but gave an update on the co-main event on X.

Advertisement

Dana White was at Power Slap 6 to watch the fights. Following the event, he sat down with the media to answer their questions.

A reporter asked White for an update on the fight announcements, and he responded by saying:

Advertisement

“Yes sir, co-main event and another one……Listen I’d announce it now if we had it, we’ve gone through a lot of crazy s*it trying to put this fight together.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jedigoodman/status/1756196008848220202?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dana White confirmed that there is no official date yet because the fights have not been confirmed. He also stated that the organization has not finalized the main event yet either.

Dana White gives an update on the highly awaited UFC 300 main event

Ever since news of the UFC 300 card broke out, fans have been begging for a blockbuster main event. Initially, the name fans unanimously wanted to see return at 300 was Conor Mcgregor.

However, there has been no confirmation of McGregor returning at UFC 300. In a recent interview for AdamsAppleNYC on YouTube, White gave an update:

Advertisement

“We’re working on that right now. Obviously, people are dying to find out. It’s been an interesting time to make the main event for this thing. We’re still working on it.”

Dana White claims the journey to making the UFC 300 main event has been very interesting. Fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement, but the organization does not have anything set in stone.

With the likes of Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling, and Max Holloway, the card is already stacked.

All it needs is a blockbuster main event to make it one of the most stacked cards the organization has ever put out.

UFC 30o promises fireworks as the organization will be hitting such a big milestone. 300 cards completed, now a global name, the only way for the UFC is now up.