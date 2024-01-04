Jorge Masvidal Resumes Training at American Top Team Amidst UFC 300 Return Speculations

Jorge Masvidal has been in the news regarding speculations of his return. It has been just a matter of hardly eight months that Masvidal has decided to take a step back from his retirement. The news of his comeback has now been fueled by the recent activity shown by one of the top MMA gyms in the world.

The American Top Team recently took to their official Instagram account and shared a series of pictures of Masvidal working out. The fighter was seen wearing the team’s apparel while training at the gym. The post was captioned, “OG #AmericanTopTeam”.

Masvidal, who holds the fastest knockout record (5 seconds) in the UFC, announced his retirement at UFC 287. His last fight was against Gilbert Burns that Masvidal lost via unanimous decision. It was then when he decided to hang his gloves.

But, in a recent social media activity the ex-UFC star hinted towards his return to the octagon. The hint has left fans guessing about his next move.

Jorge Masvidal hints at his UFC return

‘Gamebred’ is the former BMF champion and holds a professional MMA record of 35-7-0. His record includes 35 wins (16 via knockout, 2 via submission, 17 via decision). He has 17 losses (2 via knockout, 2 via submission, 13 via decision) to his record. The 39-year-old fighter had a fourth consecutive defeat at UFC 287 before announcing retirement.

But to everyone’s surprise, Masvidal recently took to platform X (FKA Twitter) and left a cryptic note that signals his potential return. It is not yet confirmed but it is interpreted by many that this is a sign of his return to the octagon this year. He wrote,

“Unretired”

The announcement has stirred the MMA community with speculations of his return. His bitter rival Ben Askren recently stated in Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel that the return might not happen in the UFC’s octagon. As per Askren, Masvidal maybe heading for a boxing match. He further showed his readiness to face ‘Gamebred’ at UFC 300. Daniel Cormier on the same podcast felt the return might be for UFC 300 event.

There is no confirmation regarding Masvidal’s next move while the combat sports community is speculating about his return. The entire MMA community will be hopeful to see Masvidal one more time inside the UFC ring.