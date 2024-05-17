Steelers Veteran Deems the 2024 NFL Schedule “Unfair” as Russell Wilson’s Team is Set to Battle it Out in the Last 8 Games

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson watches play during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for an exciting new season, carried by two-star quarterbacks. However, their enthusiasm is tempered by the daunting schedule they face with robust opponents like the Chiefs and Ravens ahead of Christmas. Amid the pushback, veteran Ryan Clark has labeled the schedule as “unfair” throwing light on the tough road ahead for the Steelers in the final eight games of the season.

Advertisement

Ryan Clark didn’t hold back his frustration on ‘Get Up’ by ESPN as he talked about the Steelers’ standing in the 2024 season. Posing a rhetoric Clark gave his verdict about the difficulty of the schedule for the Steelers with Wilson’s debut.

“Who made this schedule? It’s unfair. Somebody at Park Avenue, they really hating on the Steelers. What dude from Cleveland all of a sudden got a job in the league office to think that you have to play the Ravens twice, the Bengals, the Cleveland Browns, and then the Eagles and the Chiefs?”

He continued to voice his disgust at the schedule for the Steelers while also highlighting the ferocity of its opponents:

“A team that’s won the Super Bowl years in a row, a team that was in the Super Bowl the year before.”

The Steelers’ late-season lineup has Ryan Clark and others concerned about the pressure on the team, especially as they try to put Russell Wilson as a debutante to use. With Russell Wilson’s team set to clash with the Steelers in these critical games, the stakes are higher than ever for Pittsburgh as they navigate this tough schedule.

Russell Wilson Reiterates 2024 Steelers Schedule with Much Rigour

The Pittsburgh Steelers face a grueling end to their 2024 season with a lineup of difficult matches. Their final eight games include a showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 17, followed by a Thursday night clash with the Cleveland Browns on November 21. The Steelers then head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on December 1 and return home to face the Browns again on December 8.

The schedule doesn’t let up as they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on December 15 and then the Baltimore Ravens on December 21. The challenges peak with a Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by a final game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson, recognizing the challenge, shared the Steelers’ daunting schedule in a pictographic representation. Demonstrating his determination and readiness for the intense matchups ahead, Wilson captioned the post with a simple yet powerful phrase: “Here we go.”

Russell Wilson’s reaction underscores the high stakes and competitive spirit that will define the closing weeks of the season. As the Steelers prepare to battle top-tier teams, Wilson’s resolve highlights the rigorous journey that lies ahead for Pittsburgh.