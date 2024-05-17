Deion Sanders Points Out His Big Concern With the Evolution Of NFL

Deion Sanders is the latest former NFL bigwig who’s not on board with the changes the league is making to make the game safer. In Prime Time’s opinion, the game has become “overprotective.” Like Brady, Sanders thinks the game has gotten too soft, and the league too pliable.

Deion Sanders specifically addressed the overprotection of quarterbacks, a sentiment echoed by many, including even respected former quarterbacks like Tom Brady for crippling the sport of its physicality. During his time on the ‘FULL SEND PODCAST‘, Prime expressed his unease about the current state of the game. He said,

“We’re overprotective of certain parts of the game, especially the quarterback.”

Drawing attention to the latest tackling rule changes, Deion Sanders expressed confusion and concern:

“There’s some new tackling rule… It’s crazy. I understand that I can’t recite the terminology. It’s almost like they’re falling with them and they leg-tack something like that. I haven’t even heard of that. Do you think that with everything they’re doing, it’s making the game safer, or the game has to be safer?”

In 2024, the NFL introduced several changes to enhance player safety: a new kickoff structure aimed at increasing returns while reducing injuries by aligning players closer and restricting movement; a ban on hip-drop tackles, and penalizing players and teams for using the dangerous swivel technique. These changes aim to preserve exciting elements of the game without compromising player safety, but not for Sanders.

Deion Sanders’ Extends His Understanding Of the Changes

As a coach, Deion Sanders faces the challenge of adapting to the ever-evolving landscape of football. While he strives to accept these changes, he remains steadfast in his belief that the fierce nature of the game is what makes it truly special. Sanders understands the necessity of protecting quarterbacks but insists that football’s intensity is its defining trait.

“But the quarterback is a quarter of a billion-dollar product, so you got to protect him, we understand that. But the game is just overprotective right now, and it shouldn’t be. It’s still football.”

The raw excitement and competition are what draw fans and players to the sport. Deion Sanders’ concerns are especially noteworthy considering his son, Shedeur Sanders, is poised to enter the NFL Draft in 2025. Despite this, Sanders’ comments reflect his deep-rooted passion for the game. He speaks not just as a father and coach, but as a legendary figure who cherishes the essence of football.