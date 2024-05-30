mobile app bar

UFC 302: Start Time of Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier in USA, Russia, Brazil, UK and 20+ Countries

Souvik Roy
Published

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev

Credits: IMAGO

UFC fans have every reason to be excited right now about UFC 302 with an Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier main event just days away. The authorities have done their best to stack up the UFC 302 fight card with several other blockbusters as well. Numerous fans have already secured tickets to witness the action from the audience seats. However, most will continue to enjoy the excitement through their screens.

UFC PPVs are viewed by fans all around the globe. However, the time difference between countries can lead to irregularities, which might result in the fans missing out on the action. So here’s a summary of the start timings of UFC 302 in more than 20 countries, including the US, the UK, Brazil, Russia, and others.

Country(Time Zone)Early Prelims PrelimsMain CardMain Event starting time(approx.)
USA(ET)6:00 PM 8:00 PM 10:00 PM 12:15 AM 
Canada (ET)6:00 PM 8:00 PM 10:00 PM12:15 AM 
UK (GMT)10:00 PM 12:00 AM 2:00 AM 4:15 AM
Australia (AEDT)8:00 AM 11:00 AM 1:00 PM3:15 PM 
Russia (MST)1:00 AM3:00 AM5:00 AM7:15 AM
New Zealand (NZST)10:00 PM 12:00 PM 2:00 PM 5:15 PM 
Spain (CET)11:00 AM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM 
Denmark (CET)11:00 AM1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM 
Sweden (CET)11:00 AM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM 
Ireland (GMT)10:00 PM 12:00 AM 2:00 AM 4:15 AM 
Italy (CET)11:00 AM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM 
Brazil (BRT)7:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:00 PM 1:15 AM 
Argentina (ART)7:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:00 PM 1:15 AM 
Ecuador (ECT)5:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:15 PM 
Mexico (CST)4:00 PM6:00 PM8:00 PM 10:15 PM 
China (CST)6:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:00 AM 12:15 PM 
Japan (JST)7:00 AM 9:00 AM11:00 AM 1:15 PM 
Philippines (PHT)7:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM12:15 PM 
India (IST)3:30 AM 5:30 AM 7:30 AM 9:45 AM
Bangladesh (BST)4:00 AM 6:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:15 AM 
Singapore (SST)6:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:00 AM 12:15 PM 
South Africa (SAST)12:00 AM2:00 AM 4:00 AM 6:15 AM 
Nigeria (WAT)11:00 PM 1:00 AM 3:00 AM 5:15 AM 
UAE (GST)2:00 AM 4:00 AM 6:00 AM 8:15 AM 

Most fans have chosen their preferred encounters on the UFC 302 card and they don’t want to miss out on it. So, without wasting any more time, let’s take a good look at what this title fight PPV card promises.

Which other fighters will take to the octagon at UFC 302?

As already mentioned, Dana White and Co. have done their best to stack up the UFC 302 card with enthralling fights. All three sections of the UFC 302 fight card contain several barnburners.

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier (lightweight title fight) (main event)
  • Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa (co-main event)
  • Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
  • Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski

Prelims

  • Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov
  • Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
  • Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews
  • Niko Price vs. Alex Morono

Early Prelims

  • Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez
  • Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards
  • Mitch Raposo vs. Andre Lima

All this said, since most people will only be able to watch it on TV or live stream it on an app, it’s important to know where and how they can access it and enjoy the action.

So, there are two primary ways for the same. Subscribe to ESPN+ and pay the extra PPV amount of $79.99 to watch the event without any hassles. Otherwise, fans can also join ‘UFC Fight Pass’ for a basic subscription amount and then pay the extra PPV amount to witness the action seamlessly.

So there you go. Get your buckets of wings and popcorn, pop open a beer, and let the gladiators take the breath away at UFC 302.

