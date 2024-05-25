UFC 303 Press Conference: Dana White Releases Date and Location for FREE McGregor vs. Chandler Presser

Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC is highly anticipated and the event has already broken several records as far as ticket and PPV sales are concerned. Now, fans have even more reasons to be excited as Dana White recently announced a free press conference in Dublin to promote the upcoming fight.

Although press conferences for upcoming fights are quite normal, they are generally held in the host city. Very rarely does the UFC organize press conferences in different parts of the world to promote a fight. Still, whenever the promotion has done so, Conor McGregor has been involved, and it’s the same this time around.

Dialing the excitement up a notch, Dana White took to social media to announce the press conference, saying,

“Next week is UFC 302 in Newark. When that fight is over I am jumping on a plane and I am flying straight to Dublin, Ireland. We’re holding a Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler press conference live and free on June 3rd at the 3 arena.”

He further went on to add that the last time he was in Dublin was for the press conference between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. The atmosphere at that presser was electric, and White expects the same on June 3rd.

In addition to this, White also announced two key additions to the UFC 303 fight card featuring the likes of Ian Garry and Jamahal Hill.

Ian Garry gets his wish of sharing a card with his idol Conor McGregor

Ian Garry had been eyeing a co-main event spot on the Conor McGregor card for a long time now.’The Future’ claimed it would be a dream come true for him to share the same card as Conor McGregor and expressed a desire to take on Colby Covington in the co-main event. However, since that fight did not pan out, the UFC booked Garry against newcomer Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

While he may not have got the opponent he wanted, Garry will be on the same card as the man who inspired him to take up MMA professionally. Moreover, even though the full bout order has not been released, it would be safe to assume that Garry and Page will fight before the co-main event at UFC 303.