UFC 304: Belal Muhammad Vows to Shut Down Doubters with New Fighting Style Against Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad is unfazed by fans who still doubt his legitimacy for a shot at the welterweight title. Instead, he recently claimed he would use a new fighting style against Leon Edwards just to prove his worth.

After eight years of fighting the best in the 170-pound division and a nine-fight win streak, Belal Muhammad will take on Leon Edwards for the WW title at UFC 304 in Manchester. However, with fans speculating that he would take the fight to the ground at the very first opportunity, Muhammad felt like he should set the record straight once and for all.

‘Remember the Name’ recently joined Bruce Buffer for an interview on his YouTube channel. During their conversation, Buffer asked him if he would be willing to divulge any information about his game plan for Edwards.

Without any hesitation, Muhammad stated that a lot of UFC fans underestimate him, even though he uses a different strategy for each fight. Taking the example of how he dominated both Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady on his feet, the Illinois native also insisted that fans would be surprised by his style in the upcoming fight.

“I dominated Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady both on the feet. So I think people are going to be in for a big surprise when they see what I am going to come with this fight.”

Muhammad is widely known as one of the best grapplers in his division. He has used that effectively to neutralize opponents and secure wins in the past. However, in his last few fights, the 36-year-old has displayed a meteoric improvement in his striking prowess. He secured impressive wins against Burns and Brady and will be aiming to continue that against Leon Edwards.

Muhammad aims to follow in the footsteps of Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya

Ever since becoming the champion in August 2022, Leon Edwards has only fought twice. This is one thing that Muhammad does not like about ‘Rocky’ as a champion. ‘Remember the Name’ is of the opinion that champions should stay active and continuously defend their belt against challengers.

The 36-year-old also believes that the likes of Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski were ideal champions given how active they were. In fact, he aims to follow in their footsteps once he becomes the champion. However, to do so, Muhammad will have to emerge victorious in arguably the biggest fight of his professional MMA career so far.