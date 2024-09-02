mobile app bar

UFC 306 Ticket Price Hike Blamed on Canelo Alvarez Surpassing O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili Sphere Event

Allan Binoy
Published

Canelo Alvarez and Sean O’Malley

UFC fans can not seem to understand how the Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga ticket is selling out so fast. The Mexican Independence Day weekend is going to be a ball for fight fans with Alvarez’s boxing fight as well as UFC 306 at The Sphere, both taking place in Las Vegas. And since the boxing tickets are selling like hot cakes, fans have been blaming it for the price rise in UFC tickets.

Fans are definitely not happy with the UFC and have been complaining about Dana White selling them a bad card for a lot of money.

“Because UFC had a shit card. The only good fight on that is Sean vs Merab. Ain’t worth the price.”

 

This fan believes the blame should fall on Dana White for trying to go up against Canelo Alvarez on Mexican Independence Day Weekend,

“This is on @danawhite. He was the main one who decided to go against Canelo in Mexican Independence Day. He even tried to take the arena from boxing but also failed and the landed the Sphere”

Another fan spoke about why he chose to buy tickets for the boxing event over the UFC event,

“I was initially going to go to the UFC event, but now I’m going to the canelo fight instead. The UFC prices are ridiculous.”

One more fan blamed Dana White for putting up an insanely high ticket price for a card that isn’t even that good,

“idk what Dana is thinking. Canelo is the biggest start in boxing fighting on a day for his people and Dana tries to combat that with $4,000 nosebleeds to a mid card”

This fan spoke about how the UFC shouldn’t be surprised if the boxing event does better than them because the card is not that strong,

“Idk what the ufc expected. Look at the prices for such a mid event. They promoted it like it was going to be UFC 300 PT 2”

One fan called out the UFC for not being able to price their tickets properly after the minimum value for a ticket dropped from $3k to $1k.

Dana White grilled over ticket prices

The UFC 306 event takes place at The Sphere, and naturally, there aren’t a lot of seats in the arena, as compared to a regular stadium. But since White has been enamored with the arena for quite some time now and has already spent millions for the UFC Noche, he had initially set the prices for the tickets really high.

Of course, they had to drop the prices since the arena was not getting sold out despite its capacity for a very limited audience.

“The cheapest ticket for UFC 306 went from $3,000 to $1,000 and still falling. The UFC’s price gouging attempt didn’t work”

Besides, UFC Noche simply doesn’t have the best card on paper. Despite main eventer Sean O’Malley’s insistence about being a crowd puller, he woefully falls short of stars like Conor McGregor or Jon Jones. And the rest of the card, despite having some potentially great fights doesn’t have the names to justify having to pay $1000 bucks, let alone three times that.

