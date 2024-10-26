UFC 308 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Ilia Topuria and Khamzat Chimaev Revealed After Brutal Finishes

Both Khamzat Chimaev and Ilia Topuria have been in the news leading up to UFC 308 and it has been for more than then their respective fights. While their fights were just as discussed, curiosity took over when Chimaev claimed he made more than some champions and Topuria showed his $2 million home gym!

Their wins against Robert Whittaker and Max Holloway and the way they made it happen proved that the ascension of a new generation was truly upon us, but how much did they make for their fights?

The official purse will be difficult to know unless a fighter reveals it themselves but based on market estimations by Marca, Topuria was set to make $750,000 for his fight. This doesn’t include bonuses, which he may yet be entitled to, given his newfound status as the only man on the planet to KO Holloway.

This number also excludes a certain percentage of the PPV sales guaranteed in the fighter’s contract which could bring up this number to anywhere between $1 and $3 million. Similarly, according to SportySalaries, Chimaev has pocketed a base salary of $500,000 for his fight.

With the addition of a bonus, which, again, he is entitled to, since he broke Whittaker’s jaw with a face crank, and a portion of PPV sales, ‘Borz‘ is also expected to make a number in excess of $1 million.

Despite the win, and his money, the Chechen seemed hesitant to take any joy in Whittaker’s loss.

Chimaev still a killer, but at least he’s nice about it

It is a good thing Robert Whittaker is set to earn over $400,000 for his co-main event fight since a lot of that money will go into fixing his jaw. Not to forget, the sheer pain of not even being able to sneeze or risk moving that lower jaw out of position.

Thankfully, the Aussie realized that he was outmatched in round 1 if the fight itself tapped out or the damage might have been a bit more than that would be considered ‘worth it’. Whittaker has been a few wars in his time but never has his jaw been broken by a man squeezing it too hard, a nice man at that.

While Whittaker wasn’t in much of a shape to talk, Chimaev took the opportunity to comment about about the regretable but ‘necessary’ situation.

“I felt something was wrong with his chin when I push it I felt bad for that. I didn’t mean to break somebody’s chin, but this is my work you know. Make somebody pain.”

That is an unbelievably mature statement from a man whose most famous post-fight presser was about him wanting to kill everybody.

Curiously, this also begs the question- Was the broken jaw the reason why the Kiwi tapped out so fast? And more importantly, is middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis watching this?

Because if he manages to make it past Sean Strickland, does his ‘drunken Kung Fu master’ style of fighting be enough to find a way out of the ‘Chechen Express’?