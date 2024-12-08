UFC 310 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Alexandre Pantoja and Shavkat Rakhmonov Revealed After Brutal Finishes

With UFC 310 wrapped up, it’s safe to say that this was a fitting end to the year for the promotion. From Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura to Ian Garry vs Shavkat Rakhmonov, the PPV really lived up to the hype and delivered on its promises of being a blockbuster. And the fight purses of the winners seemingly reflected as much.

With his rear-naked choke victory over debutant Asakura, Pantoja proved once again why he’s at the top of the flyweight division. According to estimates by Marca.com, the flyweight champ walked away with an impressive $2 million, including a $750,000 guaranteed salary, a $100,000 victory bonus, a $42,000 promotional bonus, and a slice of PPV revenue.

Rakhmonov also put on a strong display over Garry in the co-main event of the evening. Fighters at his level of stardom typically earn a base salary between $150,000 and $200,000 per fight. While that seems unfair, the UFC revenue model has never been one without controversy.

However, since Rakhmonov was in the co-main event, he could have earned a slice of the PPV revenue, depending on their contract. With UFC 310 expected to bring in solid PPV sales, Rakhmonov’s total earnings could range from $400,000 to $600,000 overall.

19-0 SHAVKAT RAKHMONOV REMAINS UNDEFEATED WITH A UNANIMOUS DECISION WIN AT #UFC310 pic.twitter.com/fBTOTegbJT — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2024

So the natural question that’s on everybody’s mind is- what is next for both these big winners from UFC 310?

What’s next for Rakhmonov and Pantoja?

After Shavkat Rakhmonov’s impressive win over Ian Garry at UFC 310, the undefeated welterweight only has one option going forward. Following his victory, Rakhmonov shared a moment with the UFC welterweight champ, Belal Muhammad and the two shook hands to meet for a title fight sometime next year.

This fight will be a true test for Rakhmonov as he looks to prove himself against the best of the crop. That said, tonight’s performance will have him worried a bit. This is the first time in his UFC career that Rakhmonov failed to get a finish. Not just that, he spent the first two rounds clinching so much that the referee had to step in and make both Garry and him trade blows.

In the fourth and the fifth rounds, Garry also almost got him with submissions, which begs the question- If a striker can do that to him, how would he fare against a wrestler the caliber of Belal?

As for Alexandre Pantoja, the flyweight champ is now running out of challengers. It’s a happy problem to have.

After dominating the division and successfully defending his belt at UFC 310, Pantoja has effectively wiped out most of the top contenders.

With few fresh faces left to challenge him, the question now is whether he will be forced to wait for new talent to emerge or if he’ll seek out super fights against bigger names from other weight classes.

Either way, Pantoja’s reign is far from over, but the flyweight division may soon need former champion Brandon Moreno to step in and get that grudge match against Pantoja.