UFC 309 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Heavyweight Title Showdown

Jon Jones is stepping back into the octagon this weekend, and the buzz is off the charts! The heavyweight champion faces off against the legendary Stipe Miocic in a blockbuster title showdown at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York for UFC 309.

Jones is set to cash in big at the penultimate PPV of 2024, with a guaranteed purse of $3 million for his showdown against Stipe Miocic. Over the years, Jones has climbed the UFC pay ladder, going from earning $500K per fight to signing a lucrative deal worth $3M per bout. Add in pay-per-view revenue—estimated at over 800K buys—and Jones could take home more than $12 million, making him one of the UFC’s highest-paid fighters.

Miocic isn’t walking away empty-handed either. The former champ is guaranteed $1M, which could climb to $3M with PPV cuts factored in. While Stipe is celebrated as one of the greatest heavyweights, Jones’ legacy, dominance, and a touch of what fans jokingly call “Dana White privilege” have secured him this massive payday.

In the co-main event, Charles Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion is set to earn a guaranteed $500K, with total earnings possibly hitting $1M+ if pay-per-view sales reach 800K. Michael Chandler will also pocket $500K, with his overall payout potentially reaching $1.5M, including PPV bonuses.

It’s a night that promises fireworks—and big bucks! But if Jon Jones doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall if he manages to retain the title, this might be the last of his big money fights.

White’s ultimatum

UFC CEO Dana White says there’s only one option for him: a showdown with interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall to unify the belt. Jones has been vocal about his lack of interest in fighting the Brit, calling him “an assh*le” and preferring a bigger-money fight with UFC light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira instead.

But White has quickly shut down the idea, saying, “He’s not fighting Pereira.” According to the boss, if Jones wants another fight after Miocic, Aspinall is the only matchup that makes sense.

Aspinall, who’s been calling for a shot at Jones, earned the interim title with a win over Sergei Pavlovich after Jones’s pectoral injury. He then went on to defend it with a knockout win over Curtis Blaydes. By the laws of combat sports, he is entitled to an undisputed title shot. In fact, it should have been him fighting Jones at UFC 309.

While Jones may not be sold on the idea yet, White believes that if he wins Saturday and takes a break, he’ll feel that competitive urge again—and money will talk, leading to an Aspinall fight.