UFC 311 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Islam Makhachev and Merab Dvalishvili After Successful Title Defenses

UFC 311 delivered an action-packed night of fights, with Merab Dvalishvili securing a dominant win over Umar Nurmagomedov to retain his bantamweight title in the co-main. Islam Makhachev also successfully defended his lightweight title against Renato Moicano in the main event in a three-minute scrap. The champions were compensated with massive checks for putting on a show and delivering dominating performances as a cherry on top.

Makhachev was reported to have earned a base purse of $750k for the fight per ToalSportal, with his total earnings expected to rise significantly thanks to pay-per-view revenue shares, bonuses, and incentives. Based on the event’s performance and his success in the fight, Makhachev’s total earnings from UFC 311 are estimated to have reached up to $4.5 million.

For Renato Moicano, who stepped in on short notice to challenge Makhachev after the original opponent, Arman Tsarukyan, was injured, the Brazilian earned a reported purse of $500k. In addition to his base purse, Moicano’s total earnings, factoring in sponsorship deals, and others are speculated to have surpassed $1.6 million.

Meanwhile, at bantamweight, Dvalishvili’s base purse for the fight was $500k, but with a strong performance, bonuses, and a share of the PPV revenue, his total earnings are estimated to have reached up to $1.4 million. His challenger, Umar earned a guaranteed purse of $400k. His total earnings are also likely to exceed $1 million, ensuring a solid payday despite the setback.

Following the event, Makachev who seems to have run out of credible opponents just sent a message to the entire UFC roster.

If King Kong can make 155…

A long time ago, before Islam’s first title defense, coach Khabib Nurmagomedov had boldly claimed that the champion would fight anyone the UFC put in front of him.

“If somebody can make 155, and the UFC say this guy is a contender, who cares? It doesn’t matter. Brother, if King Kong can make 155, okay bring this guy here. Doesn’t matter.” Khabib on Islam Makhachev: ‘If King Kong can make 155, bring this guy here’ pic.twitter.com/cSHUuhwPkH — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) January 9, 2025

Cut to four title defenses later, Islam reiterated the same sentiment and challenged the entire roster to come take his lightweight title if they can. During the post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Islam was asked if it was a concern for him to take on a new fighter on one day’s notice.

The lightweight champion responded by claiming he simply doesn’t care.

“I like this belt, it’s not my job, if somebody wants this belt, come to the cage.” ISLAM WITH HIS VERSION OF… “YOU WANT SOME? COME GET SOME!” #UFC311 | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/Dvwf573S37 — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) January 19, 2025

The champ has been running through top contenders with ease, submitting Jiu-Jitsu black belts like Charles Oliveira and Renato Moicano with surprising ease. With his combination of striking, wrestling, and Jiu-Jitsu, he seems to be in a league of his own at the moment.