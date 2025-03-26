Tom Aspinall Lifts the Curtain on UFC Star Sean O’Malley’s C**ky Persona

UFC stars Tom Aspinall and Sean O’Malley are treading on a similar path right now. Both of them are trying to bag high-stakes clashes and are still waiting patiently for Dana White to confirm those.

While the interim heavyweight champion Aspinall is aiming for a fight with Jon Jones, O’Malley is looking to bounce back quickly after losing to Merab Dvalishvili in the bantamweight title clash in UFC Noche.

The brash O’Malley is chasing an immediate rematch with the Georgian tactician, Dvalishvili. O’Malley is not exactly a fan favorite because of his demeanor in the Octagon and not being able to back that up with enough aggression. However, he has now found support in Aspinall.

In Aspinall’s opinion, O’Malley is not half as c**ky or arrogant as he may be, with Aspinall assuring he is locked in away from the octagon in preparation.

“Sean (O’Malley) — I think he has the persona of like a c*cky guy,” Aspinall said on IMPAULSIVE.

“But I don’t think he’s really like that like he’s really flamboyant on social media on YouTube. And all the rest of it, but I think that Sean is like a grounded guy. Who works hard from my experience of him.”

However, Aspinall is unsure if O’Malley can overcome Dvalishvili if their rematch happens.

“For me Merab (Dvalishvili) is like I don’t know what’s going on with him,” Aspinall added.

“Because his cardio and conditioning is unbelievable. I’ve never seen anything like it. His last fight was like one of the best fights I’ve ever seen.”

All said and done, Dana White is up to give O’Malley the rematch he is looking for.

White believes fans want O’Malley vs Merab Part 2

Becoming the first fighter to defeat Umar Nurmagomedov back in January, Dvalishvili has been tipped for a return this summer. According to White, “fans” are eager to see the Montana striker return against Dvalishvili next.

“They [Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley] want to fight each other,” White said after UFC Seattle. “And I think people want to see it.”

During his brief run as bantamweight champion, O’Malley would defend his crown just once. The striking sensation would turn in a rematch win over Marlon Vera last year.

And if paired with Dvalishvili, he will be tasked with avenging another defeat in his combat sports career. However, it may be more difficult than it seems — given the Georgian’s dominant run through bantamweight foes.